Emmys 2022: Succession leads US TV award nominations

Succession's Brian Cox (left) and Jeremy Strong are both nominated for best lead actor in a drama

Succession leads the charge for this year's Emmy Awards with 25 nominations, including outstanding drama series and lead actor for Scotsman Brian Cox's portrayal of media mogul Logan Roy.

Cox will go up against his co-star and on-screen son, US actor Jeremy Strong.

Elsewhere, English actress Lily James is nominated for best actress in a limited series for playing Pamela Anderson in Pam and Tommy.

And fellow Brit Jodie Comer is up for outstanding actress in a drama series.

The Liverpudlian is up against her Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh for the award, as well as Euphoria actress Zendaya plus Laura Linney and Reese Witherspoon.

The shows with the most nominations:

Succession - 25

Ted Lasso - 20

The White Lotus - 20

Hacks - 17

Only Murders In The Building - 17

Euphoria - 16

Succession, about a ruthless family media dynasty that has been compared to the Murdochs, was created by Peep Show's Jesse Armstrong and won best drama series at the 2020 Emmys.

This time, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook also have acting nominations, as do British cast members Matthew Macfadyen and Dame Harriet Walter, who plays Logan Roy's ex-wife Caroline.

Dame Harriet is also nominated for playing Deborah in Anglo-American football series Ted Lasso, which is the most-nominated comedy.

Jason Sudeikis is shortlisted for playing the show's titular coach, while there are also nods for British co-stars Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham.

Of the other top shows, The White Lotus is a Hawaiian-set satire about wealthy hotel guests, and has acting nominations for Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Coolidge and Sydney Sweeney, among others.

Sweeney is also nominated for her role in Euphoria, while Zendaya has four nominations in total - one for acting, two for writing songs that were used in the show, and one for producing. At 25, she is the youngest person to get a producing nomination.

Elsewhere, South Korean hit Squid Game has made history as the first non-English language series to be nominated for best drama series. It has 14 nominations overall.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are both up for best lead actress in a drama for Killing Eve

The other UK talent on this year's esteemed list includes Colin Firth for outstanding lead actor in a limited series for his role in The Staircase.

Firth is recognised in the same category as compatriots Andrew Garfield and Himesh Patel, as well as Michael Keaton and Sebastian Stan - Lily James' co-star.

Another British actor, Nicholas Hoult, is nominated for lead actor in a comedy series for his part in The Great, and will face competition from the likes of Atalanta creator and star Donald Glover.

Adele's One Night Only and Harry Potter's 20th anniversary reunion special are among the contenders for the variety show special gong, while The Beatles' fly-on-the-wall documentary Get Back has five nominations.

Sir David Attenborough will go up against former US President Barack Obama, Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o and ex-NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the outstanding narrator award.

This year's awards honour the best TV shows that premiered or streamed between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022.

The Emmy awards are considered the biggest event of the year for US TV. The ceremony will take place on 12 September in Los Angeles.

No host has yet been announced. Cedric the Entertainer helmed last year's event, which was staged outdoors and had limited in-person attendance due to the pandemic.

The Emmys are voted for by more than 25,000 members of the US Television Academy, which represents those in front of and behind the cameras.