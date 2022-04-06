Emmys 2022 Sets Primetime Ceremony Date

The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, the Television Academy and NBC announced on Wednesday.

The ceremony, which rotates between ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC each year, typically airs on a Sunday; however, in years when NBC has broadcast rights, the ceremony occurs on Monday as the network airs NFL games on Sunday evenings.

One week prior to the awards ceremony, the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place on Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4. Following the event, an edited presentation will air on September 10 at 8 p.m. ET on FXX.

NBC has not yet announced who will host or produce the 2022 Emmys, nor has the network disclosed the event's location. Nominations for this year's ceremony will be unveiled on Tuesday, July 12.

The show's last iteration prior to the onset of COVID-19 took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in 2019. Last year's Emmys, which aired on CBS, were held across the street on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, featuring Cedric the Entertainer as host. Similarly, the 2020 event took place across the street at the Staples Center, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting.

