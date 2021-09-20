Emmys 2021: Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein win for comedy 'Ted Lasso'

"Ted Lasso" rules TV viewers' hearts. But will it reign at Sunday night's Emmys?

The acclaimed Apple TV+ series starring Jason Sudeikis as a folksy American coach in the British soccer world is going for a "Schitt's Creek"-esque sweep at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS and Paramount+, 8 EDT/5 PDT).

While "Ted" lassoed 20 nominations – including best comedy series – the hit Disney+ "Star Wars" show “The Mandalorian" and Netflix's British monarchy series “The Crown" each lead the pack at this year's Emmys with 24 nominations apiece.

Here are all the highlights and big winners from the Emmys:

Julianne Nicholson grabs first win of the night for 'Mare of Easttown'

Julianne Nicholson wins for supporting actress in a limited series, the first win of the night for HBO's "Mare of Easttown." She thanked co-star Kate Winslet: "Man, you're good at acting. But turns out, you're also good at caring for a whole production."

'Ted Lasso' gets its second Emmy with a Brett Goldstein win

He's here, he's there, he's everywhere because Brett Goldstein, who plays the lovably surly, constantly foulmouthed Roy Kent on "Ted Lasso," takes best supporting actor in a comedy. "I was very specifically told I was not allowed to swear," he says, then saying something that doesn't make it on air. Of course.

"Ted Lasso" stars Brendan Hunt (far left), Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein attend the Television Academy's Reception to Honor 73rd Emmy Award Nominees.

'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham takes best supporting comedy actress

The first Emmy of the night, supporting actress in a comedy, goes to "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddigham. "Jesus Christ on a bike! I'm not responsible for anything that falls out of my face in the next 90 seconds," she says, thanking Jason Sudeikis for "changing my life." She also tells co-star Juno Temple, "If you ever leave, I'm going to stalk you."

Cedric the Entertainer begins the with a crowd rap (including Rita Wilson!)

Cedric the Entertainer kicks the night off by sharing a story watching TV with his grandma and promises it won't be "Emmys Lite": "It's not just about the things we loved in the past year. It's about what we love about television." He then raps along with LL Cool J, Rita Wilson and the whole crowd in a song about what everybody loves about TV to the tune of the late Biz Markie's "Just a Friend."

We'll see if 'Queen's Gambit' has all the right moves

It was one of the buzziest, most binge-worthy shows people watched during COVID-19 lockdown, but a win for Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit" isn't going to be easy in a stacked category for best limited series. The powerhouse field also includes the first Marvel/Disney+ show "WandaVision," the Kate Winslet detective show "Mare of Easttown," Michaela Coel's British series "I May Destroy You" and Barry Jenkins' alt-history drama "The Underground Railroad."

Will 'The Crown' finally reign supreme?

The three previous seasons of the royal-centric Netflix series fell, respectively, to "The Handmaid's Tale," "Game of Thrones" and "Succession." Is the fourth time the charm? To do so, it'll have to upend "Handmaid's Tale," returning nominees "Pose," "The Mandalorian" and "This Is Us," plus first-timers in the category including "The Boys," "Bridgerton" and "Lovecraft Country."

'Ted Lasso' is a favorite for best comedy

The first season of the feel-good show is a favorite to succeed "Schitt's Creek," which swept last year's comedy categories and became the first to ever win all four main comedy acting races. "Lasso" faces competition for the big prize – outstanding comedy series – from "Black-ish" (which has three previous nominations in the category), "Cobra Kai," "Emily in Paris," "Hacks," "The Flight Attendant," "The Kominsky Method" and "PEN15."

This year's Emmys is still 'scaled down'

The 2020 show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel was during the height of the pandemic and was a mostly virtual affair where people in hazmat suits delivered trophies and winners Zoomed in their acceptance speeches. Sunday's Emmys will be broadcast from outside the LA's Microsoft Theater and include "a limited audience of nominees and their guests," according to the TV Academy.

This year's host, Cedric the Entertainer, told USA TODAY the ceremony will be an "intimate" affair amid the mutating coronavirus: "At first, the idea was to really bring it back full steam ahead and now, with the (delta) variant, there’s been some sizing down."

