Emmys 2021 snubs: 'Girls5Eva,' Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke and more

Sometimes it's not hard to wonder what the Emmy voters were thinking.

The Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday, and series ranging from "The Crown" to "The Mandalorian" to "Emily in Paris" were nominated for TV's biggest awards.

But for all the worthy nominees, there are plenty of shocking omissions from the list. This year is no different when it comes to snubs, as critically acclaimed and fan-favorite series and actors were left off the list, from Nicole Kidman in HBO's "The Undoing" to Peacock's delightful musical comedy, "Girls5Eva."

And they're not the only big names missing from the list. Because of production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, some favorites from last year's ceremony aren't eligible because they didn't air new episodes in the June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021 eligibility window. So while fans may be wondering where nominations are for "Succession," "Ozark," "Stranger Things," "Better Call Saul," "Killing Eve," "The Morning Show" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," they simply didn't have anything to put up for contention.

Cedric the Entertainer will host the Emmys Sunday Sept. 19 on CBS (8 EDT/5 PDT) with a more traditional in-person ceremony than we saw last year when Jimmy Kimmel helmed a virtual awards on ABC. Until then, here are the most shocking, egregious and saddening snubs on the 2021 Emmy nominations list.

Nicole Kidman. Despite earning an Emmy for her first season of HBO's "Big Little Lies," the Oscar-winning actress was overlooked for her performance in the premium cable network's buzzy crime drama "The Undoing." Her co-star, Hugh Grant, managed to make the list.

"Girls5Eva" and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Despite mountains of critical acclaim, an addictive soundtrack and power producer Tina Fey behind it, this Peacock sitcom about a 1990s girl pop group reuniting couldn't break through in the comedy category. Even more outrageously, Goldsberry didn't make it into the comedy actress category (although she did get a nod for supporting actress in a limited series or movie for Disney+'s "Hamilton").

Phoebe Dynevor. Netflix's sexy, beloved Regency-era drama from producer Shonda Rhimes managed a nod for drama series and lead actor in a drama series (Regé-Jean Page), but lead actress Dynevor will not be joining her Duke in the nominees' circle.

Ethan Hawke. Hawke had a powerhouse performance as abolitionist John Brown in Showtime's miniseries "The Good Lord Bird," but he didn't make it into the lead actor in a limited series or TV movie category, which was stacked with two actors from Disney+'s "Hamilton": Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr.

