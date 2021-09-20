Emmys 2021: See the List of Winners
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are finally here!
The ceremony, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, is airing live on CBS and Paramount+. This year's ceremony features a limited in-person, live audience of nominees and their guests, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Emmys to go mostly virtual in 2020.
The academy also announced that they would limit the number of people allowed on the red carpet. On-site media, crew, and vendors were required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to be admitted, and they also had to test negative for the coronavirus.
Check back here throughout the night as the winners are announced!
See the full list below:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
black-ish
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
Cobra Kai
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Emily in Paris
Outstanding Drama Series
Lovecraft Country
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding Limited Series
The Queen's Gambit
Mare of Easttown
WandaVision
I May Destroy You
The Underground Railroad
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
William H. Macy, Shameless
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Conan
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
