Emmys 2020: The 'Insecure' cast's incredible party venue, Jennifer Aniston's prep and more of what you didn't see on TV

Issa Rae was living it up with the Insecure cast and crew at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Instagram)

The bizarre Emmy Awards broadcast Sunday gave viewers a show heavy on video conferencing, jokes about 2020 (via host Jimmy Kimmel) and big wins for Succession and Schitt’s Creek.

But here are a few things you didn’t see on TV:

Nominees caught at least a glimpse at the trophy they could have won.

Ramy star Ramy Youssef, a nominee for best actor in a comedy, gave an inside look at what happened when their category was announced — and they weren’t the winner. It was kinda sad.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

Issa Rae and the Insecure cast had the ultimate party venue.

The casts from Schitt's Creek, Watchmen and Little Fires Everywhere partied together, which we saw on the Emmys telecast. But what we couldn’t tell from the broadcast was that Rae, her cast and crew were actually all at an otherwise empty SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., having as much fun as people did at Issa’s block party.

Rae, a nominee for both acting and producing the HBO series, appeared on the awards show to share a story about an incident early on in her career. She explained that a male TV executive who was not Black had explained to her that the show she was pitching was not what Black women wanted to see. “And, you know, one of us got fired after that,” Rae added.

While there was no real red carpet, Jennifer Aniston and other celebs who appeared on the broadcast went all out.

Morning Show actress Jennifer Aniston, nominated for best actress in a drama, seriously glammed up, just as she would for any awards show, despite the night’s special circumstances. Aniston was one of a handful of celebs who appeared onstage, alongside the night’s host (and her good friend) Kimmel. She announced the winner of the award for lead actress in a comedy series.

To prepare, Aniston worked with her mask-clad glam squad, including longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan.

View photos Jennifer Aniston preps for her big moment. (Photo: Instagram) More

Those watching from home took it easier — especially Cousin Greg.

Succession star Nicholas Braun wore Crocs! While Braun was glitzed up, for the most part, for a viewing party with his family, the supporting actor nominee shared with the Los Angeles Times that the exception was his footwear.

The #Emmys sent 130+ camera crews around the world to capture every nominee during the broadcast. @nicholasbraun sent us these shots of the setup inside his Lower East Side home where he's watching the show (and being watched) with his family. pic.twitter.com/1aAWrfNFMp — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 21, 2020

Regina King made history.

The Emmy the Watchmen star snagged for best actress in a limited series was her fourth trophy from the Television Academy. This tied her with actress Alfre Woodard for the most Emmys won by a Black performer. The role “allowed me to tap into all those things I think are just wonderful about being a Black woman,” King previously told the L.A. Times. “[T]he blueprint that was the inspiration for Angela was probably every Black woman that ever was.”

And Zendaya did it, too!

The 24-year-old’s win for best lead actress in the drama series Euphoria made her the youngest person to ever take home (or keep at home?) that award.

Mariah Carey was cheering on Schitt’s Creek.

The songstress sent a shoutout to one of the show’s creators, writers and stars, Daniel Levy, who’s made it known that he’s a big fan and included Carey’s track “Always Be My Baby” on the show. Levy and his show had a huge night, sweeping all of the comedy acting awards and best comedy overall.

Congrats @danjlevy!!! 🤩🤩🤩 You'll always be my David Rose 😘 xoxo — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 21, 2020

Vivica A. Fox and Giuliana Rancic miss Emmys pre-show.

You might have noticed the absence of the women if you tuned into E!’s pre-show coverage. Both had been scheduled to host, but tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the festivities. They bowed out with short statements, and were replaced by Brad Goreski and Nina Parker.

