Emmys 2020: Schitt's Creek wins multiple awards; Watchmen declared Outstanding Limited Series

The Emmy Awards honour the best of TV every year, but this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony is going virtual. Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will take the stage to emcee the show at a nearly empty venue in Los Angeles, while the awardees will join remotely.

HBO's limited series Watchmen is the leading nominee, with its star and three-time Emmy winner Regina King up for honours. Schitt's Creek and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel are among the comedy series contenders, with Succession, Ozark and The Mandalorian vying for the drama series crown.

Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell (The Morning Show), and Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) are among those nominated for acting trophies. Euphoria star Zendaya could become the youngest winner in the drama actress category at age 24 (topping Jodie Comer, who was 26 when she won last year for Killing Eve).

Here is the list of winners

Outstanding Lead Actress a Drama Series - Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie - Regina King (Watchmen)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie - Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie - Uzo Aduba (Mrs America)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series - Eddie Murphy (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series - Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series - Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series - Cherry Jones (Succession)

Outstanding Limited Series - Watchmen

Outstanding Television Movie - Bad Education

Outstanding Competition Program - RuPaul's Drag Race

(Stay tuned for the full winners list)

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Also See: Emmys 2020: All you need to know about the virtual awards ceremony, from nominees to predictions

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt recreate iconic scene from 1982 film Fast Times at Ridgemont High during table read

One Night in Miami review round-up: Regina King's directorial debut is a vibrant historical tale tackling issues that are still relevant

Read more on Entertainment by Firstpost.