Emmys 2020: Nominees 'Watchmen,' 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' go for TV gold; how to watch

The Emmy Awards are back Sunday to fete the best of TV, and this year it'll go by not in a flash but with a Zoom.

Due to COVID-19, the annual awards-season kickoff (ABC, 8 EDT/5 PDT) will come to audiences virtually, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting alone in Los Angeles' Staples Center and winners and nominees appearing via video. (Designer gowns and tuxedos are optional, but they'd better have their backgrounds on point.)

The show must go on, and the Emmys have a lot of gold to give out on what might be a strange but still memorable night. "Watchmen" vies for limited series against "Little Fires Everywhere," "Mrs. America," "Unbelievable" and "Unorthodox." "The Handmaid's Tale" is the only show since 2015 not named "Game of Thrones" to win best drama series, and this year it'll go up against "Better Call Saul," "The Crown," "Killing Eve," "The Mandalorian," "Ozark," "Stranger Things" and "Succession."

And "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" aims for its second best-comedy Emmy in three years against "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Dead to Me," "The Good Place," "Insecure," "The Kominsky Method," "Schitt's Creek" and "What We Do in the Shadows."

A handful of awards were handed out at Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies held over the past week, including guest actors and best TV movie.

Here are all the nominees (winners in bold) at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards:

DRAMA SERIES

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Killing Eve" (BBC America)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO)

COMEDY SERIES

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"Dead to Me" (Netflix)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"Insecure" (HBO)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

LIMITED SERIES

"Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)

"Mrs. America (FX)

"Unbelievable" (Netflix)

"Unorthodox" (Netflix)

"Watchmen" (HBO)

TV MOVIE

"American Son" (Netflix)

"Bad Education" (HBO)

"Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones" (Netflix)

"El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" (Netflix)

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend" (Netflix)

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

Olivia Colman, "The Crown" (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Laura Linney, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Zendaya, "Euphoria" (HBO)

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Steve Carell, "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

Brian Cox, "Succession" (HBO)

Billy Porter, "Pose" (FX)

Jeremy Strong, "Succession" (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown" (Netflix)

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)

Julia Garner, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Thandie Newton, "Westworld" (HBO)

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Sarah Snook, "Succession" (HBO)

Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun, "Succession" (HBO)

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show," (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin, "Succession" (HBO)

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" (HBO)

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale" (HBO)

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld" (HBO)

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES

