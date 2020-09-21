Emmy winners 2020: the full list

Directing for a drama series
Benjamin Caron (The Crown, “Aberfan”)
Jessica Hobbs (The Crown, “Cri de Coeur”)
Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, “The Interview”)
Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, “Prisoners of War”)
Mark Mylod (Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”)
Andrij Parekh (Succession, “Hunting”) – WINNER
Alik Sakharov (Ozark, “Fire Pink”)
Ben Semanoff (Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)
Writing for a drama series
Jesse Armstrong (Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”) – WINNER
Miki Johnson (Ozark, “Fire Pink”)
Peter Morgan (The Crown, “Aberfan”)
Chris Mundy (Ozark, “All In”)
Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road”)
John Shiban (Ozark, “Boss Fight”)
Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul, “Bagman”)
Lead actress in a drama series
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Zendaya (Euphoria) – WINNER
Jennifer Aniston (Morning Show)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Steve Carrell (Morning Show)
Jeremy Strong (Succession) – WINNER
Brian Cox (Succession)
Reality competition program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding limited series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen – WINNER
Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) – WINNER
Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)
Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
Directing for a limited series
Steph Green (Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning”)
Lenny Abrahamson (Normal People, “Episode 5”)
Nicole Kassell (Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”)
Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) – WINNER
Lynn Shelton (Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way”)
Stephen Williams (Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”)
Writing for a limited series
Tanya Barfield (Mrs America, “Shirley”)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman (Unbelievable, “Episode 1”)
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”) – WINNER
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch (Normal People, “Episode 3”)
Anna Winger (Unorthodox, “Part 1”)
Actor in a limited series
Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) – WINNER
Actress in a limited series
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Octavia Spencer (Self Made)
Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)
Regina King (Watchmen) – WINNER
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Variety talk series
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
Outstanding comedy series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
The Good Place
Schitt’s Creek – WINNER
Dead To Me
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
What We Do In The Shadows
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Mahershala Ali (Ramy)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Sterling K Brown (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Directing for a comedy series
James Burrows (Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”)
Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”) – WINNER
Gail Mancuso (Modern Family, “Finale Part 2”)
Daniel Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, “Marvelous Radio”)
Matt Shakman (The Great, “The Great”)
Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov”)
Writing for a comedy series
Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek, Happy Ending) – WINNER
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil (What We Do in the Shadows, “Collaboration”)
Tony McNamara (The Great, “The Great”)
Stefani Robinson (What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run”)
Michael Schur (The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”)
Paul Simms, (What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts”)
David West Read (Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite”)
Lead actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Lead actress in a comedy
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Tracee Ellis-Ross (black-ish)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Guest actor in a comedy series
Eddie Murphy (Saturday Night Live) – WINNER
Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Fred Willard (Modern Family)
Dev Patel (Modern Love)
Adam Driver (Saturday Night Live)
Brad Pitt (Saturday Night Live)
Guest actress in a comedy series
Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) – WINNER
Angela Bassett (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)
Wanda Sykes (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Bette Midler (The Politician)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Saturday Night Live)
Guest actor in a drama series
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) – WINNER
Andrew Scott (Black Mirror)
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
Martin Short (The Morning Show)
Jason Bateman (The Outsider)
James Cromwell (Succession)
Guest actress in a drama series
Cherry Jones (Succession) – WINNER
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder)
Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series
The Last Dance – WINNER
American Masters
Hillary
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness