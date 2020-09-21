Emmy winners 2020: the full list

Directing for a drama series

Benjamin Caron (The Crown, “Aberfan”)

Jessica Hobbs (The Crown, “Cri de Coeur”)

Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, “The Interview”)

Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, “Prisoners of War”)

Mark Mylod (Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”)

Andrij Parekh (Succession, “Hunting”) – WINNER

Alik Sakharov (Ozark, “Fire Pink”)

Ben Semanoff (Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”)















Writing for a drama series

Jesse Armstrong (Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”) – WINNER

Miki Johnson (Ozark, “Fire Pink”)

Peter Morgan (The Crown, “Aberfan”)

Chris Mundy (Ozark, “All In”)

Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road”)

John Shiban (Ozark, “Boss Fight”)

Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul, “Bagman”)











Lead actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria) – WINNER

Jennifer Aniston (Morning Show)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Lead actor in a drama series











Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Steve Carrell (Morning Show)

Jeremy Strong (Succession) – WINNER

Brian Cox (Succession)











Reality competition program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER

Top Chef

The Voice









Outstanding limited series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen – WINNER









Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) – WINNER

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)











Directing for a limited series

Steph Green (Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning”)

Lenny Abrahamson (Normal People, “Episode 5”)

Nicole Kassell (Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”)

Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) – WINNER

Lynn Shelton (Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way”)

Stephen Williams (Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”)











Writing for a limited series

Tanya Barfield (Mrs America, “Shirley”)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman (Unbelievable, “Episode 1”)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”) – WINNER

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch (Normal People, “Episode 3”)

Anna Winger (Unorthodox, “Part 1”)









Actor in a limited series

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) – WINNER









Actress in a limited series

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)

Regina King (Watchmen) – WINNER

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)









Variety talk series

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER









Outstanding comedy series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Good Place

Schitt’s Creek – WINNER

Dead To Me

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

What We Do In The Shadows















Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)













Supporting actor in a comedy series

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Sterling K Brown (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)















Directing for a comedy series

James Burrows (Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”)

Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”) – WINNER

Gail Mancuso (Modern Family, “Finale Part 2”)

Daniel Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, “Marvelous Radio”)

Matt Shakman (The Great, “The Great”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov”)













Writing for a comedy series

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek, Happy Ending) – WINNER

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil (What We Do in the Shadows, “Collaboration”)

Tony McNamara (The Great, “The Great”)

Stefani Robinson (What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run”)

Michael Schur (The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”)

Paul Simms, (What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts”)

David West Read (Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite”)













