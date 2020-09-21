Emmy Video Remembers Nick Cordero, Kobe Bryant & Daytime Stars Left Off Sunday’s Broadcast Memorial

The Emmys’ In Memoriam segment Sunday left out a number of actors we lost in 2020, but the Television Academy hasn’t entirely overlooked them. Nick Cordero, Chi Chi DeVayne, Kobe Bryant, Shelley Morrison, Honor Blackman, and soap actors Roscoe Born, John Callahan, Marj Dusay and John Karlen are among the many names included in a more comprehensive roster on the Academy’s website.

Some of the names, including Morrison, actress Kelly Preston and Saturday Night Live‘s music producer Hal Willner, were represented in a not-particularly easy-to-read memorial segment during the Creative Arts ceremonies last week (see it below) but didn’t make the shorter roster on the Emmys broadcast Sunday.

The comprehensive scrolling roster includes performers whose body of work fell largely in other areas of entertainment – Cordero, Zoe Caldwell, Mark Blum and Brent Carver from the stage, Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green from music, Honor Blackman from film – as well as the daytime stars (Karlen, Dark Shadows; Dusay, Guiding Light; Callahan, All My Children and Roscoe Born, Ryan’s Hope).

Also included in the scroll but not represented on Sunday’s broadcast were The Big C‘s Phyllis Somerville, basketball legend Bryant, Edd Byrnes from 77 Sunset Strip and Chi Chi DeVayne from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Earlier today, actor Zach Braff tweeted his disappointment that Cordero and Scrubs costar Sam Lloyd were not included in Sunday’s segment.

Watch the comprehensive scroll here, and the Creative Arts and Emmy Awards In Memoriam segments below.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.