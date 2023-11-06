Emmy Rossum Snaps Rare Family Photo as She Brings Kids to Watch N.Y.C. Marathon: 'Awesome Day'

The actress, 37, brought her young children along with her to watch the marathon on Sunday

Emmy Rossum/Instagram Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum spent a day out at the races with the family.

The Shameless star, 37, was seen with her two children attending the TCS New York City Marathon in a rare family photo shared on Sunday.

In the Instagram Story snap, Rossum smiled as she held her 7-month-old son, who had a heart emoji over his face. Her husband Sam Esmail stood next to her as their daughter, 2, sat on his shoulder.

“Truly an awesome day,” the mom of two wrote in the caption. “Here we are waiting for the elite women!!!”

Emmy Rossum/Instagram Rossum brought her two children to the N.Y.C. marathon on Sunday

Rossum stood with her family on the sidewalk behind a blue tape to watch the marathon. The family wore matching navy outfits — adding extra cuteness to the candid snap.

Rossum welcomed her second child, a son, with husband Esmail, 46, on April 5.

The actress posted three photos at the time to announce the news, one of which showed her posing with her baby bump shortly before giving birth and another that showed a print of her baby boy’s tiny footprints.

"On a foggy Wednesday morning, our son was born,” Rossum captioned the post.

In May, The Crowded Room star shared another rare photo of her kids showing her daughter bonding with her younger sibling.

Rossum’s little girl was seen in the adorable snap looking at her baby brother, who was resting on her, as she sat on her mom’s lap. Rossum was cradling her son during the sweet moment as she sat on a carpet indoors with the then-infants.

The actress shared more glimpses of her daughter in a post in September as she shared photos of her little girl enjoying a “rainy Sunday.”

In one photo, Rossum’s daughter was seen riding a scooter outside on the damp sidewalk. The toddler wore a cute pink strawberry print raincoat as her curls flowed freely behind her.

Other snaps showed the actress' daughter playing with blocks indoors and a dish of fried egg and pesto in a bowl.

“Rainy Sunday with green (pesto) eggs and ham,” Rossum captioned the post at the time.



