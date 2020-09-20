Emmy Preview: A Wide Open Race and a Big Challenge for Jimmy Kimmel and Show Producers

The Television Academy is facing a couple of big questions as the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards approaches. For one thing, with 2019 winners “Game of Thrones” and “Fleabag” out of the running this year, who will get the top prizes? And second, how do you pull off an amusing and entertaining Emmy show in the pandemic era, with host Jimmy Kimmel by himself at the Staples Center and the nominees and winners at their homes around the world? That second question might be an even more pressing one than the first. After all, if a Hollywood award is handed out in the forest (or on Zoom) and there’s no one to applaud the winner, is it really an award? We’ll see. Also Read: 2020 Primetime Emmy Award Winners, by Show and Network The Emmys, of course, have had a few dress rehearsals for their big show, with mixed results. The Primetime Creative Arts Emmys, which in recent years have been handed out at two live shows a week or two before the primetime show, were spread out over five nights this week — four of them streamed live on Emmys.com, the last aired Saturday night on FXX. All were virtual,...

