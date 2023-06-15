Emmys: TV Movie – Can ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Continue the Animation Streak Started by 2022 Winner ‘Chip n’ Dale?’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

UPDATED: June 14, 2023

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Television Movie

Fire Island

Weekly Commentary: “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” won the Emmy for outstanding television movie last year, marking the first time an animated film won the category. Could Mike Judge’s classic problematic high-schoolers join the list of exceptional duos with “Beavis and Butt-head Do America?” We could be so lucky.

Many genre movies are in the conversation, including the sci-fi-horror film “Prey” and the comedy “Fire Island,” both from Hulu.

Don’t ever count out Netflix in this category with four films in the running, notably “Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die.”

After more holiday movies on TV than ever before, five have been submitted to the Emmys race. In addition, “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” Paramount+’s adaptation of the MTV supernatural-thriller series, has also thrown its hat into the ring.

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Next in Line

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**

Story continues

** This list or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.

2022 category winner: “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” (Disney+) — Alexander Young and Tom Peitzman (executive producers); Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman (produced by)

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directo

