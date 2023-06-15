Emmys: TV Movie – Can ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Continue the Animation Streak Started by 2022 Winner ‘Chip n’ Dale?’
UPDATED: June 14, 2023
2023 Emmy Predictions:
Outstanding Television Movie
Weekly Commentary: “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” won the Emmy for outstanding television movie last year, marking the first time an animated film won the category. Could Mike Judge’s classic problematic high-schoolers join the list of exceptional duos with “Beavis and Butt-head Do America?” We could be so lucky.
Many genre movies are in the conversation, including the sci-fi-horror film “Prey” and the comedy “Fire Island,” both from Hulu.
Don’t ever count out Netflix in this category with four films in the running, notably “Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die.”
After more holiday movies on TV than ever before, five have been submitted to the Emmys race. In addition, “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” Paramount+’s adaptation of the MTV supernatural-thriller series, has also thrown its hat into the ring.
Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.
And the Predicted Nominees Are:
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)
“Fire Island” (Hulu)
“Prey” (Hulu)
“Reality” (HBO)
“Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe” (Paramount+)
Next in Line
“Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die” (Netflix)
“Father of the Bride” (HBO)
“Reno 911: It’s a Wonderful Heist” (Comedy Central)
“Jerry & Marge Go Large” (Paramount+)
Other Top-Tier Possibilities
“Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+)
“Boston Strangler” (Hulu)
“Honor Society” (Paramount+)
“Shotgun Wedding” (Prime Video)
“Rosaline” (Hulu)
“Do Revenge” (Netflix)
“Samaritan” (Prime Video)
“Somebody I Used to Know” (Prime Video)
“Meet Cute” (Peacock)
“Teen Wolf: The Movie” (Paramount+)
All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**
“Out of Office” (Comedy Central)
“Reno 911: It’s a Wonderful Heist” (Comedy Central)
“A Waltons Thanksgiving” (The CW)
“Disenchanted” (Disney+)
“Disney’s Pinocchio” (Disney+)
“Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+)
“Peter Pan & Wendy” (Disney+)
“The Princess” (Disney+)
“Rise” (Disney+)
“Hotel for the Holidays” (Freevee)
“Reba McEntire’s The Hammer” (Lifetime)
“A Christmas Story Christmas” (HBO)
“Father of the Bride” (HBO)
“Reality” (HBO)
“Boston Strangler” (Hulu)
“Clock” (Hulu)
“Fire Island” (Hulu)
“Hellraiser” (Hulu)
“Prey” (Hulu)
“Rosaline” (Hulu)
“Rye Lane” (Hulu)
“Do Revenge” (Netflix)
“Dog Game” (Netflix)
“Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die” (Netflix)
“The Noel Diary” (Netflix)
“Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe” (Paramount+)
“Fantasy Football” (Paramount+)
“Honor Society” (Paramount+)
“Jerry & Marge Go Large” (Paramount+)
“Secret Headquarters” (Paramount+)
“Significant Other” (Paramount+)
“Teen Wolf: The Movie” (Paramount+)
“Meet Cute” (Peacock)
“Praise This” (Peacock)
“Sick” (Peacock)
“Anything’s Possible” (Prime Video)
“Don’t Make Me Go” (Prime Video)
“Goodnight Mommy” (Prime Video)
“My Best Friend’s Exorcism” (Prime Video)
“On a Wing and a Prayer” (Prime Video)
“The People We Hate at the Wedding” (Prime Video)
“The Portable Door” (Prime Video)
“Run Sweetheart Run” (Prime Video)
“Samaritan” (Prime Video)
“Shotgun Wedding” (Prime Video)
“Somebody I Used to Know” (Prime Video)
“Something from Tiffany’s” (Prime Video)
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)
** This list or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.
2022 category winner: “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” (Disney+) — Alexander Young and Tom Peitzman (executive producers); Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman (produced by)
About the Primetime Emmy Awards
