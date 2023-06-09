Emmy Predictions: Talk Series — Will James Corden and Trevor Noah Receive Farewell Noms From the TV Academy?
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.
Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:
More from Variety
'Poker Face' Activation Experience 'BLSHT Day' To Take Over Los Angeles Restaurants (EXCLUSIVE)
Emmy Predictions: Animated Program - Rapper Kid Cudi Takes on 'Archer' and 'The Simpsons' for a Shot at TV Academy Recognition
Lisa Ann Walter on Finally Striking Gold With 'Abbott Elementary' -- And Why It Was Worth the Wait
OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMYS | TONYS
UPDATED: June 8, 2023
2023 Emmy Predictions:
Outstanding Talk Series
Weekly Commentary: Former nominees James Corden and Trevor Noah have both left their long-standing late-night shows, and there could be a sentimental wave of votes coming their way.
Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Emmy predictions in all categories.
Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.
And the Predicted Nominees Are:
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
Next in Line
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
Other Top-Tier Possibilities
“The Problem With Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)
“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)
“The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: The Pit Stop With Bianca Del Rio” (MTV)
All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
“The Problem With Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)
“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
“Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God” (Comedy Central)
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
“Real Time with Bill Maher” (HBO)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: The Pit Stop With Bianca Del Rio” (MTV)
“The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)
“Hart to Heart” (Peacock)
“Half in the Bag” (Red Letter Media)
“The Sisaundra Show” (Southview Africa)
** This official list and/or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.
2022 category winner: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO) — John Oliver, Tim Carvell and Liz Stanton, executive producers; Jeremy Tchaban, co-executive producer; Catherine Owens and Christopher Werner, supervising producers; Laura L. Griffin, Kate Mullaney, Matt Passet, Marian Wang and Charles Wilson, producers
Emmy Awards Predictions Categories
DRAMA SERIES | COMEDY SERIES | LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES | TV MOVIE | LEAD ACTOR (DRAMA) | LEAD ACTOR (COMEDY) | LEAD ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | LEAD ACTRESS (DRAMA) | LEAD ACTRESS (COMEDY) | LEAD ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (DRAMA) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (DRAMA) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | TALK SERIES | SCRIPTED VARIETY | GAME SHOW | DIRECTING (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | WRITING (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | REALITY (COMPETITION, STRUCTURED, UNSTRUCTURED, HOST)
Creative Arts and Other Emmy Categories
GUEST ACTOR (DRAMA) | GUEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) | GUEST ACTOR (COMEDY) | GUEST ACTRESS (COMEDY) | VOICE-OVER | SHORT FORM | DOCUMENTARY | MUSIC | ANIMATED |
About the Primetime Emmy Awards
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.
Best of Variety
Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress (Comedy) – Jenna Ortega Could Become the Youngest Latina Acting Nominee in History for 'Wednesday'
Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress (Drama) - Will 'Yellowjackets' Land Noms for Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse?
Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress (Limited/TV Movie) - Will Jessica Chastain Get an Emmy Boost for 'George and Tammy' From the Tony Awards?
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.