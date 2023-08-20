Emmys: Supporting Actress (Limited) – Claire Danes, Camila Morrone and Maria Bello Have Support, But Will it Be Enough?
2023 Emmy Predictions:
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Weekly Commentary (Updated: Aug. 20, 2023): Niecy Nash-Betts has long been the favorite to win her first Emmy for her work in Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” With the show also picking up other acting noms and limited or anthology series, she’ll be hard to beat. However, many of her competitors also hail from series that are nominated in the top category.
Maria Bello’s first career nom for “Beef,” one of two shows this year that picked up recognition in every acting category (the other was “Succession” in the drama categories), is obviously popular with TV Academy members. It could bring her a surprise victory if they’re going down the line on their ballots for the dark and twisted comedy.
Claire Danes has won three Emmys throughout her career — two for lead drama actress for “Homeland” and lead actress limited for “Temple Grandin.” It’d be foolish to ever count her out of the race. Interestingly, the same could be said for Merritt Wever for “Tiny Beautiful Things.” She’s won an Emmy even when her show seemingly underperforms (hello “Nurse Jackie”).
And then we have the new and exciting talent like Camila Morrone, who is remarkable in “Daisy Jones & the Six” which is bubbling as a possible spoiler in the top race and lead actress for Riley Keough.
Well-known in theater and a respected actor with previous credits in “American Crime Story” and “Masters of Sex,” Annaleigh Ashford was a surprise inclusion for “Welcome to Chippendales,” which came along with her co-star Juliette Lewis. In the case of Lewis, a bright spot on “Yellowjackets,” her “exit” on the Showtime series seemed to help her get in for the Hulu show. She could be a spoiler that’s brewing.
The rankings for the category are below.
The final Emmy voting rounds open on Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. PT and close on Aug. 28 at 10 p.m. PST. The 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. The Creative Arts ceremony will occur on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7. An edited version will air on FXX on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. All events will take place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live.
And the Nominees Are:
Niecy Nash-Betts — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
Episode submission: “Cassandra”
Claire Danes — “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)
Episode submission: “Me-Time”
Maria Bello — “Beef” (Netflix)
Episode submission: “The Great Fabricator”
Juliette Lewis — “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)
Episode submission: “Paper is Paper”
Camila Morrone — “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)
Episode submission: “Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”
Merritt Wever — “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)
Episode submission: “Pilot”
Annaleigh Ashford — “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)
Episode submission: “February 31”
All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**
Harriet Walter — “This is Going to Hurt” (AMC)
Julie Ann Emery — “Five Days at Memorial” (Apple TV+)
Cherry Jones — “Five Days at Memorial” (Apple TV+)
Marion Cotillard — “Extrapolations” (Apple TV+)
Cherry Jones — “Extrapolations” (Apple TV+)
Diane Lane — “Extrapolations” (Apple TV+)
Keri Russell — “Extrapolations” (Apple TV+)
Meryl Streep — “Extrapolations” (Apple TV+)
Zenobia Shroff — “Ms. Marvel” (Disney+)
Yasmeen Fletcher — “Ms. Marvel” (Disney+)
Nimra Bucha — “Ms. Marvel” (Disney+)
Maya Erskine — “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)
Moses Ingram — “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)
Claire Danes — “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)
Lily Rabe — “Love & Death” (HBO)
Judy Greer — “White House Plumbers” (HBO)
Lena Headey — “White House Plumbers” (HBO)
Kathleen Turner — “White House Plumbers” (HBO)
Carrie Coon — “Boston Strangler” (Hulu)
Margaret Cho — “Fire Island” (Hulu)
Olivia Colman — “Great Expectations” (Hulu)
Linda Emond — “The Patient” (Hulu)
Laura Niemi — “The Patient” (Hulu)
Sarah Pidgeon — “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)
Merritt Wever — “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)
Annaleigh Ashford — “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)
Juliette Lewis — “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)
Ashley Brooke — “A Small Light” (National Geographic)
Maria Bello — “Beef” (Netflix)
Ashley Park — “Beef” (Netflix)
Sofia Boutella — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
Tenika Davis — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
Daphne Hoskins — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
Oriana Leman — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
Nia Vardalos — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
Charlene Yi — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
Michael Learned — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
Penelope Ann Miller — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
Niecy Nash-Betts — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
Molly Ringwald — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
Karen Malina White — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
Danielle Deadwyler — “From Scratch” (Netflix)
Rosaline Elbay — “Kaleidoscope” (Netflix)
Tati Gabrielle — “Kaleidoscope” (Netflix)
Niousha Noor — “Kaleidoscope” (Netflix)
Jennifer Coolidge — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
Noma Dumezweni — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
Mia Farrow — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
Isabell Gravitt — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
Margo Martindale — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
Michelle Yeoh — “The Witcher: Blood Origin” (Netflix)
Hannah Waddingham — “Tom Jones: Masterpiece” (PBS)
Mckenna Grace — “A Friend of the Family” (Peacock)
Anna Paquin — “A Friend of the Family” (Peacock)
Camila Morrone — “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)
Suki Waterhouse — “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)
Jennifer Ehle — “Dead Ringers” (Prime Video)
Valerie Pachner — “The English” (Prime Video)
Cynthia Addai-Robinson — “The People We Hate at the Wedding” (Prime Video))
Kristen Bell — “The People We Hate at the Wedding” (Prime Video)
Jennifer Coolidge — “Shotgun Wedding” (Prime Video)
Julianne Nicholson — “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)
Evan Rachel Wood — “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)
** This list or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.
2022 category winner: Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya in “The White Lotus” (HBO) — Season 1
