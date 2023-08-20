Emmys: Supporting Actress (Limited) – Claire Danes, Camila Morrone and Maria Bello Have Support, But Will it Be Enough?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Weekly Commentary (Updated: Aug. 20, 2023): Niecy Nash-Betts has long been the favorite to win her first Emmy for her work in Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” With the show also picking up other acting noms and limited or anthology series, she’ll be hard to beat. However, many of her competitors also hail from series that are nominated in the top category.

Maria Bello’s first career nom for “Beef,” one of two shows this year that picked up recognition in every acting category (the other was “Succession” in the drama categories), is obviously popular with TV Academy members. It could bring her a surprise victory if they’re going down the line on their ballots for the dark and twisted comedy.

Claire Danes has won three Emmys throughout her career — two for lead drama actress for “Homeland” and lead actress limited for “Temple Grandin.” It’d be foolish to ever count her out of the race. Interestingly, the same could be said for Merritt Wever for “Tiny Beautiful Things.” She’s won an Emmy even when her show seemingly underperforms (hello “Nurse Jackie”).

Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Primetime Emmy predictions in the major categories.

And then we have the new and exciting talent like Camila Morrone, who is remarkable in “Daisy Jones & the Six” which is bubbling as a possible spoiler in the top race and lead actress for Riley Keough.

Well-known in theater and a respected actor with previous credits in “American Crime Story” and “Masters of Sex,” Annaleigh Ashford was a surprise inclusion for “Welcome to Chippendales,” which came along with her co-star Juliette Lewis. In the case of Lewis, a bright spot on “Yellowjackets,” her “exit” on the Showtime series seemed to help her get in for the Hulu show. She could be a spoiler that’s brewing.

The final Emmy voting rounds open on Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. PT and close on Aug. 28 at 10 p.m. PST. The 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. The Creative Arts ceremony will occur on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7. An edited version will air on FXX on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. All events will take place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live.

Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Creative Arts predictions in all categories.

2022 category winner: Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya in “The White Lotus” (HBO) — Season 1

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.

