Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie) — Paul Walter Hauser En Route to His First Nomination for ‘Black Bird’
UPDATED: April 20, 2023
2023 Emmy Predictions:
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Weekly Commentary: Paul Walter Hauser is the leading contender for his terrifying performance in Apple’s “Black Bird” with his portrayal of serial killer Larry Hall. His late co-star Ray Liotta (who sadly passed in May 2022) delivers a heartbreaking turn as the hard but loving Big Jim Keene, a father in constant worry for his incarcerated son James (Taron Egerton). A posthumous nomination for the veteran actor is well deserved and within reach.
Last year’s winner Murray Bartlett didn’t return to the second season of “The White Lotus” (competing in drama categories), but he has two shots at Emmy gold in the race — guest drama actor for “The Last of Us” and his work as choreographer Nick De Noia in Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales,” which another stand out performance by the actor.
Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.
And the Predicted Nominees Are:
Paul Walter Hauser — “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)
Domhnall Gleeson — “The Patient” (Hulu)
Richard Jenkins — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
Ray Liotta — “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)
Murray Bartlett — “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)
Young Mazino — “Beef” (Netflix)
Next in Line
Ciarán Hinds — “The English” (Prime Video)
Christian Slater — “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)
Bowen Yang — “Fire Island” (Hulu)
Russell Hornsby — “Mike” (Hulu)
Other Top-Tier Possibilities
Greg Kinnear — “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)
Hayden Christiansen — “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — “The Last Thing He Told Me” (Apple TV+)
Alessandro Nivola — “Boston Strangler” (Hulu)
Walton Goggins — “George & Tammy” (Showtime)
David Alan Grier — “The Patient” (Hulu)
Chris Cooper — “Boston Strangler” (Hulu)
Timothy Olyphant — “Daisy Jones and the Six” (Prime Video)
Glynn Turman — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
Ismael Cruz Córdova — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**
Paul Walter Hauser — “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)
Greg Kinnear — “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)
Ray Liotta — “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)
Kit Harrington — “Extrapolations” (Apple TV+)
Tahar Rahim — “Extrapolations” (Apple TV+)
Daveed Diggs — “Extrapolations” (Apple TV+)
Robert Pine — “Five Days at Memorial” (Apple TV+)
Cornelius Smith Jr. — “Five Days at Memorial” (Apple TV+)
Robert Pine — “Five Days at Memorial” (Apple TV+)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — “The Last Thing He Told Me” (Apple TV+)
Patrick Dempsey — “Disenchanted” (Disney+)
Hayden Christiansen — “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)
Rupert Friend — “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)
Kumail Nanjiani — “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)
Wendell Pierce — “Accused” (Fox)
Christian Slater — “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)
Diego Boneta — “Father of the Bride” (HBO)
Vincent Macaigne — “Irma Vep” (HBO)
Patrick Fugit — “Love & Death” (HBO)
Domhnall Gleeson — “White House Plumbers” (HBO)
Russell Hornsby — “Mike” (Hulu)
Chris Cooper — “Boston Strangler” (Hulu)
David Dastmalchian — “Boston Strangler” (Hulu)
Alessandro Nivola — “Boston Strangler” (Hulu)
Bowen Yang — “Fire Island” (Hulu)
Domhnall Gleeson — “The Patient” (Hulu)
David Alan Grier — “The Patient” (Hulu)
Quentin Plair — “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)
Murray Bartlett — “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)
Quentin Plair — “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)
Joe Cole — “A Small Light” (National Geographic)
Liev Schreiber — “A Small Light” (National Geographic)
David Choe — “Beef” (Netflix)
Joseph Lee — “Beef” (Netflix)
Young Mazino — “Beef” (Netflix)
Eric André — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
Ismael Cruz Córdova — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
Sebastian Roche — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
Martin Starr — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
Glynn Turman — “Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)
Michael Beach — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
Shaun J. Brown — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
Rodney Burford Jr. — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
Colby French — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
Richard Jenkins — “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
Keith David — “From Scratch” (Netflix)
Jai Courtney – “Kaleidoscope” (Netflix)
Peter Mark Kendall – “Kaleidoscope” (Netflix)
Rufus Sewell – “Kaleidoscope” (Netflix)
Luke David Blumm — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
Henry Hunter Hall — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
Richard Kind — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
Terry Kinney — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
Joe Mantello — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
Christopher McDonald — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
Michael Nouri — “The Watcher” (Netflix)
Lenny Henry — “The Witcher: Blood Origin” (Netflix)
Rainn Wilson — “Jerry & Marge Go Large” (Paramount+)
Colin Hanks — “A Friend of the Family” (Peacock)
Sebastian Chacon — “Daisy Jones and the Six” (Prime Video)
Will Harrison — “Daisy Jones and the Six” (Prime Video)
Timothy Olyphant — “Daisy Jones and the Six” (Prime Video)
Josh Whitehouse — “Daisy Jones and the Six” (Prime Video)
Tom Wright — “Daisy Jones and the Six” (Prime Video)
Michael Chernus — “Dead Ringers” (Prime Video)
Ciarán Hinds — “The English” (Prime Video)
Cheech Marin — “Shotgun Wedding” (Prime Video)
Damson Idris — “Swarm” (Prime Video)
Rainn Wilson — “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)
Walton Goggins — “George & Tammy” (Showtime)
Tim Blake Nelson — “George & Tammy” (Showtime)
Steve Zahn — “George & Tammy” (Showtime)
** This list or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.
2022 category winner: Murray Bartlett as Armond in “The White Lotus” (HBO) — Season 1
About the Primetime Emmy Awards
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.
