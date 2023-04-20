Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie) — Paul Walter Hauser En Route to His First Nomination for ‘Black Bird’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

UPDATED: April 20, 2023

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett in “Welcome to Chippendales”

Weekly Commentary: Paul Walter Hauser is the leading contender for his terrifying performance in Apple’s “Black Bird” with his portrayal of serial killer Larry Hall. His late co-star Ray Liotta (who sadly passed in May 2022) delivers a heartbreaking turn as the hard but loving Big Jim Keene, a father in constant worry for his incarcerated son James (Taron Egerton). A posthumous nomination for the veteran actor is well deserved and within reach.

Last year’s winner Murray Bartlett didn’t return to the second season of “The White Lotus” (competing in drama categories), but he has two shots at Emmy gold in the race — guest drama actor for “The Last of Us” and his work as choreographer Nick De Noia in Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales,” which another stand out performance by the actor.

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Next in Line

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**

** This list or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.

2022 category winner: Murray Bartlett as Armond in “The White Lotus” (HBO) — Season 1

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.

