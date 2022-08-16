Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Could Kieran Culkin Find Success for ‘Succession’?

Clayton Davis
·5 min read
.
.

UPDATED: August 16, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY

After winning the Golden Globe, Yeong-su could be a benefactor of a down-the-line ballot checkoff for “Squid Game.” Netflix is going for its second consecutive drama win, and he would be essential to the narrative unfolding.  

A bombshell nom for “Squid Game” and one that indicates strong support for the series, breakout Hae-soo has vocal admirers but may prove to be difficult to past his Golden Globe winning co-star, who’s dominated the conversation thus far.   

The British actor is such a delight on the HBO series, which nabbed 25 nominations, the most of any series, and with two Emmy noms for the series thus far as Tom Wambsgans, he’s due for his moment and might be able to duplicate his BAFTA TV awards from earlier this year. 

As fan favorite Cousin Greg, Nicholas Braun rode in with a wave of support for the HBO drama series, nabbing his second Emmy nomination. Is there a day that could find him as a surprise winner for his efforts? 

After winning an Emmy for the first season of the Apple TV+ series, Crudup has become somewhat of a default selection for the TV Academy. As the only nominee in the lineup without a co-star to vote-split — and with more screen time in Season 2, he could find himself with another statuette on his mantle.  

Long believed frontrunner as Roman Roy, Culkin is walking into the final Emmy voting period with a high-profile win from the Critics Choice Awards. While his co-stars could siphon some votes, it feels likely that a “Succession” man will win the race. 

An Emmy winner for guest starring on “Monk,” Turturro’s work as Irving Baliff is a beautiful creation, standing out as an emotional source for the dark, dystopian series. The pairing of him and Walken is also touching and could point to a possible winner. 

The Oscar winner was somewhat of a shocker for his Emmy nom for playing Burt Goodman on the Apple TV+ series. Standing as his second ever in his long career, a veteran of Walken’s status could present an opportunity to check him off. 

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.

2021 category winner: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

And The Nominees Are:

Rank

Actor

Role

Show (Network)

1

Matthew Macfadyen

Tom Wambsgans

“Succession” (HBO)

Episode submission: “All the Bells Say”

2

Kieran Culkin

Roman Roy

“Succession” (HBO)

Episode submission: “Too Much Birthday”

3

Oh Yeong-su

O Il-nam

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

Episode submission: “Gganbu”

4

Billy Crudup

Cory Ellison

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Episode submission: “My Least Favorite Year”

5

John Turturro

Irving Baliff

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Episode submission: “Defiant Jazz”

6

Nicholas Braun

Greg Hirsch

“Succession” (HBO)

Episode submission: “Retired Janitors of Idaho”

7

Christopher Walken

Burt Goodman

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

Episode submission: “The Grim Barbarity of Optics and Design”

8

Park Hae-soo

Qjing-eo geim

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

Episode submission: “One Lucky Day”

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actor Drama)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. Many records are held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Peter Dinklage is the most awarded actor in this category, with four individual wins for his turn as Tyrion Lannister on HBO's "Game of Thrones." Art Carney, Don Knotts and Aaron Paul are the second most awarded with three wins each. In addition, "Game of Thrones," "L.A. Law" and "The West Wing" each have four wins for its actors in this category over its runs, the most of any television series.

For nominations: Peter Dinklage is the most nominated person in this category with eight nominations, all for each season of "Game of Thrones." Five actors are tied behind him with six nominations: Jonathan Banks, Ed Begley Jr, Will Geer, Jimmy Smits, and Bruce Weitz. Banks and Begley Jr are the only two to have not won yet in any Primetime Emmy category.

"Hill Street Blues" is the series that has received the most nominations in this category over its run, with 16 nominations, with "L.A. Law" and "The West Wing" close behind with 15 and 14 nods, respectively.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  • The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.

