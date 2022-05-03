Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Last Year’s Winner: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Still Eligible: No.

Hot Streak: It has been a while since the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category has had any sort of streak. The last time really was when Regina King had back-to-back wins for “American Crime” in 2015 and 2016. It was the first time the category ever had a back-to-back winner. Since then, the category has had a mix of winners at every level, with different actresses from different projects at different networks being recognized. An HBO win this year could start a hot streak though.

Notable Ineligible Series: Sophia Di Martino and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Loki” (submitted as a Drama Series); Lena Headey, “The White House Plumbers” (the season will not air in time to be eligible); Lily Rabe, “Love and Death” (the season will not air in time to be eligible)

This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2022 Emmys race. The nomination round of voting will take place from June 16 to June 27, with the official Emmy nominations to be announced on Tuesday, July 12. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be given out over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4, with an edited presentation on the ceremonies to be broadcast on Saturday, September 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET on FXX. Finally, the 74rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, September 12, and air live on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

TV Academy voters are not averse to nominating multiple actresses from one project in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category, they just usually recognize pairs. How that would look this year would be Andie MacDowell and Anika Noni Rose from Netflix’s “Maid” making it in, or Connie Britton being nominated alongside Jennifer Coolidge for their work in HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

Current Contenders (In Alphabetical Order):

Andie MacDowell, “Maid” (Netflix)

Anika Noni Rose, “Maid” (Netflix)

Betty Gilpin, “Gaslit” (Starz)

Chloe Sevigny, “The Girl From Plainville” (Hulu)

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Edie Falco, “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX)

Ellen Burstyn, “The First Lady” (Showtime)

Florence Pugh, “Hawkeye” (Disney+)

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Laurie Metcalf, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Melanie Lynskey, “Candy” (Hulu)

Regina Hall, “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu)

Rosario Dawson, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Toni Collette, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)

