Emmys: Guest Actor (Comedy) – John Leguizamo, Marlon Wayans Among ‘Daily Show’ Contenders Taking on ‘SNL’ and Brad Pitt

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Variety

OSCARS | EMMYS | GRAMMYS | TONYS

UPDATED: June 15, 2023

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Weekly Commentary: The opening of Emmy voting reveals 140 names on the list of candidates for the guest comedy actor category. Six will ultimately be nominated.

Eight hosts of “Saturday Night Live” were submitted including Oscar nominees Austin Butler (“Elvis”) and Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”). However, the top contenders for recognition look like Pedro Pascal, who has multiple Emmy bids across many categories and the dynamic duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short for their co-hosting gig.

Funny enough, another Oscar winner, Guillermo del Toro (of the animated feature “Pinocchio”) is up for guest acting on his episode of HBO’s “Barry” along with Fred Armisen, Nate Corddry and Patrick Fischler.

Interestingly, some of “The Daily Show” submitted guest hosts that filled in after Trevor Noah’s departure. Under the title “The Daily Show” solely, John Leguizamo, Kal Penn and Marlon Wayans are on the ballot. Hasan Minhaj and Al Franken were submitted. However, three guest bids during Noah’s tenure are listed under “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” — Lewis Black, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr.

Kat Cunning from HBO’s “Rap Shit” is a nonbinary and was submitted in this category alongside their co-star Jean Elie.

Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Emmy predictions in all categories.

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Next in Line

Story continues

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

All Eligible Titles (Alphabetized by Network)**

** This official list and/or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change.

2022 category winner: Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas in “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Emmy Awards Predictions Categories

DRAMA SERIES | COMEDY SERIES | LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES | TV MOVIE | LEAD ACTOR (DRAMA) | LEAD ACTOR (COMEDY) | LEAD ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | LEAD ACTRESS (DRAMA) | LEAD ACTRESS (COMEDY) | LEAD ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (DRAMA) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (DRAMA) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | TALK SERIES | SCRIPTED VARIETY | GAME SHOW | DIRECTING (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | WRITING (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | REALITY (COMPETITION, STRUCTURED, UNSTRUCTURED, HOST)

Creative Arts and Other Emmy Categories

GUEST ACTOR (DRAMA) | GUEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) | GUEST ACTOR (COMEDY) | GUEST ACTRESS (COMEDY) | VOICE-OVER | SHORT FORM | DOCUMENTARY | MUSIC | ANIMATED | OTHER CATEGORIES

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans, and executives.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.