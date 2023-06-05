Emmy Predictions: Directing Categories — How Many ‘Succession’ Helmers Will be Chosen? Could ‘The Bear’ Spoil? Is There Room for ‘Beef?’

UPDATED: June 5, 2023

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett in “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Weekly Commentary: Could “Succession” dominate the director drama category again this year? Mark Mylod could have submitted either “Connor’s Wedding” (Logan’s death) or the series finale “With Open Eyes” — he’s opted for the former (correct choice).

He also has his “Succession” colleagues to do battle with — particularly Andrij Parekh for “America Decides” (election night episode) and Lorene Scafaria (“Living+”), who all could make the cut. But as we saw last year when four directors made it, they lost out to “Squid Game” (not eligible this year).

It also has Craig Mazin and Peter Hoar from “The Last of Us” who helm two of the best episodes of the series.

Emmy Nominations voting runs from June 15-26. The Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and is subject to change.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Next in Line

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler in “Barry”

Weekly Commentary: Bill Hader, coming off his DGA win, could take another statuette home for helming the entire season of “Barry.” However, this race is more wide open than any of the others for series directing.

“The Bear” and “Shrinking” are the new kids that could get a large part of the TV Academy behind them while the final episodes of “Ted Lasso” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” could strike heartwarming chords.

“Abbott Elementary” will need a directing nom this time around to make a serious bid for the top category, especially since it missed out for its inaugural season.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Next in Line

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) — Matt Lipsey, “Sunflowers” “Atlanta” (FX) — Hiro Murai, “It Was All a Dream” “Poker Face” (Peacock) — Rian Johnson, “Dead Man’s Hand” “Shrinking” (Apple TV+) — Zach Braff, “Boop”

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Beef. (L to R) Steven Yeun as Danny, Ali Wong as Amy in episode 107 of Beef. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Weekly Commentary: There isn’t an obvious front-runner as we’ve seen in other years.

The emotional resonance of FX’s “Fleishman is in Trouble” could do wonders for its directing duo, Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

We might also see our first TV movie director recognized in quite some time with Eric Appel’s hilarious “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” from The Roku Channel.

And then there’s “Beef,” which was a critical favorite but its two leading stars — Steven Yeun and Ali Wong — might be able to bring the series in for the ride, and that also includes its director Lee Sung Jun.

And the Predicted Nominees Are:

Next in Line

Other Top-Tier Possibilities

About the Primetime Emmy Awards

