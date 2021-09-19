Emmy Nominees: The Complete List

Tonight, we’ll finally find out just how many 2021 Emmy Awards 2020 sensation “Ted Lasso” will take home. Oh, and we’ll probably have some non-“Ted Lasso” winners as well.

For one, TV’s top drama will come down to “The Boys,” Bridgerton,” “The Crown,” The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Lovecraft Country,” “The Mandalorian,” “Pose” and “This Is Us.”

On the sitcom side, “Ted Lasso” is considered the prohibitive favorite among fellow Outstanding Comedy Series nominees “Black-ish,” “Cobra Kai,” “Hacks,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Kominsky Method” and “Pen15.”

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer (“The Neighborhood“), start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Readers can refresh themselves on all of the night’s nominations below.

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Boys“

“Bridgerton“

“The Crown“

“The Handmaid’s Tale“

“Lovecraft Country“

“The Mandalorian“

“Pose“

“This Is Us“

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Conner, “The Crown”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Outstanding Lead Actress in Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason“

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale“

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country“

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown“

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Black-ish”

“Cobra Kai“

“Hacks”

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15”

“Ted Lasso“

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan“

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney, “Mom“

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso“

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso“

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso“

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso“

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks“

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant“

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“I May Destroy You“

“Mare of Easttown“

“The Queen’s Gambit“

“The Underground Railroad“

“WandaVision“

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit“

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You“

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit“

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare Of Easttown”

Jean Smart, “Mare Of Easttown”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Charles Dance, “The Crown“

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”

Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian“

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness – “Queer Eye”

Nicole Byer – “Nailed It!”

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary – “Shark Tank”

Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons – “Top Chef”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

“Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special”

“63rd Annual Grammy Awards”

“The Oscars”

“Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020”

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“8:46 – Dave Chappelle”

“Friends: The Reunion”

“Hamilton”

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman”

“Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy”

“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell”

“Vice”

