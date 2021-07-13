The Emmy nominations are out Tuesday, but who should really get a nod?

It's an honor to be nominated, but sometimes the right people don't get that honor.

The 2021 Emmy nominations, which honor programming that aired substantially during the 12 months ending May 31, will be announced Tuesday. They are likely to be a predictable assortment of Hollywood favorites, with few surprises on the short list for television's biggest honor. While there are plenty of worthy actors and TV shows sure to be honored when the nominees are revealed, we're also guaranteed a slew of snubs of great performances and gorgeous series. But if I could control the Emmys, that surely wouldn't happen.

From the expected nominees, such as Jean Smart and "The Crown," to the admirable long shots ("For All Mankind" and "Superstore"), we pick the TV shows and actors we'd like to see nominated in major categories. It may be a wish list, but it's a deserving one.

The United States has a lot of astronauts onthe moon in the second season of alternate history drama "For All Mankind."

Drama series

"The Boys" (Amazon)

"Bridgerton" (Netflix)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"For All Mankind" (Apple TV+)

"Pose" (FX)

"Mankind," Apple's underrated drama that posits what the world would look like if the Soviet Union had reached the moon first in 1969, had a masterful second season, drawing its alternate history world into huge conflicts and an emotional climax. It deserves a place with big-name dramas like "Crown" and "Bridgerton." Amazon's superhero satire "The Boys" is good enough to be the superhero show that breaks through in this category (but Disney+'s lackluster "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" will likely be the token science fiction/fantasy nominee).

Kaliko Kauahi as Sandra, Colton Dunn as Garrett, and Nico Santos as Mateo in the penultimate episode of "Superstore."

Comedy series

"Girls5Eva" (Peacock)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"Shrill" (Hulu)

"Superstore" (NBC)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

TV comedies have helped us get through the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic since last year, and the competition in this category is fierce. "Lasso" is bound to take the title at the Emmys on Sept. 19, but it shouldn't overshadow the great work of its peers. "Superstore" incorporated COVID-19 into its storylines better than nearly any other show. And Aidy Bryant's "Shrill" offered a third and final season that outdid the brilliant two that came before.

Drama actor

Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country" (HBO)

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown" (Netflix)

Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton" (Netflix)

Billy Porter, "Pose" (FX)

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason" (HBO)

O'Connor got plenty of great material with his unflattering portrait of Prince Charles in Season 4 of "The Crown" and is a strong contender. But I hope Page, who broke out on "Bridgerton" in December and cemented his star status with a great turn hosting "Saturday Night Live" early this year, doesn't just make the list, but takes home the gold.

Emma Corrin wears a replica of Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress on Season 4 of "The Crown."

Drama actress

Aya Cash, "The Boys" (Amazon)

Olivia Colman, "The Crown" (Netflix

Emma Corrin, "The Crown" (Netflix)

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose" (FX)

Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country" (HBO)

Corrin, who took on the monumental task of portraying Princess Diana in Netflix's drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, is the safe bet in this category, and her performance lives up to the hype. But beyond the "Crown" stars, I'm pulling for Rodriguez, who helped make the final season of "Pose" exquisite, and Cash, who never got her Emmy due for FXX's "You're the Worst" and has a flashier role in "Boys."

Jean Smart plays a successful comedian in need of a reset in HBO comedy "Hacks."

Comedy actress

Aidy Bryant, "Shrill" (Hulu)

Maya Erskine, "Pen15" (Hulu)

Renee Elise Goldsberry, "Girls5Eva" (Peacock)

Charlotte Nicdao, "Mythic Quest" (Apple TV+)

Jean Smart, "Hacks" (HBO Max)

All hail the year of Jean Smart. The veteran actress had her own renaissance with performances in HBO's "Mare of Easttown" and HBO Max's "Hacks," the latter of which is sure to get her a deserved Emmy nomination (and probably a win). Other worthy candidates include Erskine, the queen of cringe in Hulu's middle school comedy, and Nicdao, who brings grounding and sarcasm to Apple's videogame workplace comedy "Mythic."

Jason Sudeikis is an American football coach thrust into the world of British soccer in comedy "Ted Lasso."

Comedy actor

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Josh Thomas, "Everything's Gonna Be Okay" (Freeform)

It's been a weak year for leading men in comedy, and while the Emmy categories occasionally balloon to as many as eight nominees, it might be worth condensing to a few this time around. Especially when this year's Emmys will likely be a tribute to "Ted Lasso," echoing last year's "Schitt's Creek" lovefest, other shows need not apply. Sudeikis is undeniably turning in career-best work as the American football-turned-British soccer coach with a heart of gold. And creator and star Josh Thomas deserves recognition for Freeform's wonderfully insightful "Everything's Gonna Be Okay." The other slots? Not a huge number of really great performances competing.

From left, Omari Douglas as Roscoe Babatunde, Lydia West as Jill Baxter, David Carlyle as Gregory Finch, Calum Scott Howells as Colin Morris-Jones, and Nathaniel Curtis as Ash Mukherjee in "It's A Sin."

Limited Series

"I May Destroy You" (HBO)

"It's A Sin" (HBO Max)

"Mare of Easttown" (HBO)

"The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)

"The Underground Railroad" (Amazon)

Some of the best television of the year is competing in this category. Chess sensation "Gambit" and Pennsylvania murder mystery "Mare" are most likely shoo-ins for nominations, and both were superb shows. So were the excellent British drama "Destroy" and Barry Jenkins' great "Railroad," also favorites as nominees. HBO Max's "Sin" is less certain, but it's not just the best limited series of 2021 so far, it's the best TV show. The series, a chronicle of the worst part of the AIDS epidemic in London in the 1980s, is emotional and effective without a hint of cliché.

