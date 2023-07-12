Emmy nominations 2023: The Last of Us and Succession up for top TV awards

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are both nominated for their performances in The Last of Us

Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus lead the nominations for this year's Emmy TV awards.

Sarah Snook, Bella Ramsey, Jenna Ortega and Jennifer Coolidge are among the stars up for acting prizes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ted Lasso, The Bear, Abbott Elementary and Wednesday are among the contenders in the comedy categories.

But there is significant doubt over whether the ceremony will go ahead as planned on 18 September due to ongoing strike action in Hollywood.

The most nominated shows

27 - Succession

24 - The Last of Us

23 - The White Lotus

22 - Ted Lasso

14 - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

13 - The Bear, Beef and Dahmer

12 - Wednesday

Trade publication Variety has reported that the Television Academy and the ceremony's broadcast network Fox are debating whether to push the ceremony back to November or even January.

The industry is waiting to see whether the actors' union goes on strike this week, following in the footsteps of the Writers' Guild of America, which would effectively bring all major Hollywood events to a halt.

Succession stars Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin are all nominated for acting prizes

British nominees in the acting categories include Daniel Radcliffe, Hannah Waddingham, Taron Egerton, Brian Cox, Matthew MacFadyen and Juno Temple.

Sir Elton John is nominated for best live variety special for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

If he wins, he would finally achieve EGOT status, having already won Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Two of the most expensive dramas of the last year, Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, fared slightly less well.

They scored eight and six nominations respectively, and The Rings of Power was nominated only in technical categories such as visual effects, sound editing, costume and make-up.

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge has already won a SAG Award (pictured) and Golden Globe this year

Selected major categories:

Outstanding drama series

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House Of The Dragon (HBO Max)

The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

Succession (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man (FX)

Brian Cox - Succession (HBO Max)

Kieran Culkin - Succession (HBO Max)

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Pedro Pascal - The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO Max)

Lead actress in a drama series

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook - Succession (HBO Max)

Lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader - Barry (HBO Max)

Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (FX)

Lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate - Dead To Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face (Peacock)

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday (Netflix)

Story continues

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Taron Egerton - Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu)

Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Michael Shannon - George & Tammy (Showtime)

Steven Yeun - Beef (Netflix)

Lead actress in a limited series or movie