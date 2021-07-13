Emmy Nominations 2021 Live Stream: Watch Announcements and Weigh In

The annual day of joy, heartbreak and utter confusion for TV fanatics has arrived: The Emmy nominations are in.

Nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be revealed today at 11:30 am/10:30c, with father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting) — both Emmy winners themselves — announcing the shows and actors in the running for television’s top honor. The event will be streamed live via the video above.

As reported earlier this week, comedian and The Neighborhood star Cedric the Entertainer will host this year’s Emmys, taking place Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8/7c on CBS. Following last year’s mostly virtual, audience-less ceremony, the 2021 broadcast will be held in person at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, featuring a limited live audience of nominees and their guests.

“Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before,” Cedric the Entertainer previously said in a statement. “It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

And before the real nominations roll in, here’s a reminder of the Dream Emmy Nominees that we’re pulling for here at TVLine.

Watch the Emmy nominations announcement above (beginning at 11:30 ET), then drop a comment with your reactions to the nods!

