Emmy Awards Spotlight: IndieWire Celebrates Television’s Best With Jeremy Strong, Laura Linney, and More

IndieWire is pleased to introduce a new iteration of its iconic Awards Season Spotlight series, now optimized for Emmy season. The video series is presented by National Geographic.

Already an Oscar season staple, we’ve expanded the scope of the feature to entail the wilds of Peak TV. IndieWire TV Awards Editor Libby Hill and IndieWire Critic and TV Deputy Editor Ben Travers spoke with a wide variety of the season’s most vibrant and vital contenders — edited by video mastermind and IndieWire Creative Producer Leo Garcia — illuminating not just TV’s finest actors, but the writers, directors, and showrunners responsible for defining the medium.

From Jeremy Strong, who delivers the bedrock performance on which the glory of HBO’s “Succession” is built, to Pamela Adlon, whose acting, writing, direction, and showrunning fuels the auteur vision behind FX’s “Better Things,” IndieWire will boast more than 15 exclusive interviews with awards contenders, premiering during the weeks leading up to Emmy nomination voting.

Though originally designed to make the most of PMC’s new state-of-the-art in-house studio in Los Angeles, unfathomable global circumstances required a change in strategy, which allowed for a series of conversations with the industry’s brightest stars from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

While awards season is the furthest thing from many individuals’ lives, the comfort and reassurance provided by TV and popular culture have never been more vital. This year’s Spotlight series offers an opportunity not only to hear more from the people responsible for providing an invaluable distraction from the overwhelming issues plaguing everyday life, but also serve as a way to help audiences, Emmy voters or otherwise, discern the signal from the noise and discover some of the unsung gems too easily overlooked amidst the onslaught of Peak TV.

A partial list of IndieWire Emmy Season Spotlight participants follows. Stay tuned to experience all of the interviews as they’re rolled out over the coming weeks.

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” (FX)

Lake Bell, “Bless This Mess” (ABC)

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Ann Druyan, “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” (National Geographic)

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW” (Netflix)

Kathryn Hahn, “Mrs. Fletcher,” “I Know This Much Is True” (HBO)

Jerrika Hinton, “Hunters” (Prime Video)

André Holland, “The Eddy” (Netflix)

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Abby McEnany, “Work In Progress” (Showtime)

Tanya Saracho, “Vida” (Starz)

Jean Smart, “Watchmen” (HBO)

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld” (HBO)

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (Hulu)

