Emmy Awards 2021: The Crown and Ted Lasso among early winners

Gillian Anderson won best drama supporting actress for her portrayal of British prime minister Margaret Thatcher

Netflix's royal drama The Crown and Apple comedy Ted Lasso are among the early winners at the 73rd Emmy Awards, which are taking place in Los Angeles.

The Crown's wins included acting nods for Gillian Anderson (who played Margaret Thatcher) and Tobias Menzies (The Duke of Edinburgh).

The show also won prizes for directing and writing.

Jason Sudeikis was named best lead comedy actor for his performance in Ted Lasso.

"This show is about family, it's about mentors and teachers, it's about teammates," Sudeikis said. "And I wouldn't be here without those three things in my life."

His British co-stars, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, won best supporting actress and actor respectively.

A successful theatre actress, Waddingham called for more stage stars to be given TV roles during her acceptance speech.

"West End musical performers need to be on screen more," she told the audience. "Please give us a chance because we won't let you down."

Ted Lasso, which first aired on Apple TV last year, tells the story of a US football coach who moves to the UK to coach a fictional Premiership team.

Jean Smart was named best lead actress in a comedy series for her performance in Hacks.

Other winners at the ceremony so far have included Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson, who both won prizes for their performances in HBO crime series Mare of Easttown.

Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham with their Emmy awards

Gillian Anderson was named best actress for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in Netflix series The Crown.

"I want to dedicate this award to a woman who was my manager for 20 years, Connie Freiberg, who believed in me when no-one else would, and believed I had talent when I didn't think I had talent," Anderson said.

Her award was one of four early prizes the royal drama won - creator Peter Morgan won outstanding drama writing, Jessica Hobbs won best drama directing and Tobias Menzies won best supporting drama actor.

Morgan said: "I'm very proud, I'm very grateful, we're going to party. Goodnight."

Hobbs thanked other female directors and her mother, who she said is still directing at the age of 77. Menzies was not present to collect his award.

Many TV stars are attending the ceremony in person after last year's event went virtual, though some of the British talent are appearing from London.

The ceremony comes after a year of increased TV viewing prompted by lockdown restrictions around the world.

US comedian Cedric the Entertainer is hosing the ceremony.

