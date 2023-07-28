Emmy Awards ceremony postponed amid Hollywood strikes

Getty Images

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will not go ahead in September due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes across Hollywood.

Up until Variety breaking the news, the TV Academy and Fox had kept the telecast's original date of September 18 as a placeholder, but with no agreement in sight for the unionised writers or actors, it's suggested that the ceremony could be pushed back as far as January next year.



The last time a delay of this magnitude took place was in 2001, following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, when the Emmys moved to a November slot.

When the SAG-AFTRA's strike was initially confirmed, president Fran Drescher shared in a statement: "SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP's responses to the union's most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry."

This year's nominations are completely dominated by HBO titles, including the swansong season of Succession (nominated for 27 gongs), video game adaptation The Last of Us (24) and the Sicilian second season of The White Lotus (23).

The Bear, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Barry, Better Call Saul, Andor, Fleishman is in Trouble, RuPaul's Drag Race and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert are all nominated in various categories too.

On the eventual night, here's some of the performers hoping to take home the gold stauette: Jeff Bridges, Brian Cox, Jeremy Allen White, Sharon Horgan, Jenna Ortega, Natasha Lyonne, Daniel Radcliffe, Taron Egerton, Martin Short, Hannah Waddingham, Henry Winkler, F Murray Abraham and Sabrina Impacciatore.



