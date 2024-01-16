Emmy Awards 2024: the full list of winners

The Bear won Best Outstanding Comedy - MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night saw big-hitters Succession (drama) and The Bear (comedy) broadly sweep the board with six prizes each.

These are the winners and nominees in full.

Outstanding drama series

Outstanding comedy series

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Outstanding talk series

WINNER: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding reality competition programme

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding scripted variety series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding variety special (live)

Lead actor in a drama series

Lead actress in a drama series

WINNER: Sarah Snook - Succession

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Lead actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Bill Hader - Barry

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Lead actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

WINNER: Ali Wong - Beef

Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback - Swarm

Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six

Supporting actor in a drama series

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus

Theo James - The White Lotus

Alan Ruck - Succession

Will Sharp - The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Supporting actress in a drama series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron - Succession

Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus

Supporting actor in a comedy series

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

James Marsden - Jury Duty

Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler - Barry

Supporting actress in a comedy series

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird

Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales

Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee - Beef

Ray Liotta - Black Bird

Young Mazino - Beef

Jesse Plemons - Love & Death

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello - Beef

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis - Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six

Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things

Writing for a comedy series

WINNER: The Bear - Christopher Storer for System

Barry - Bill Hader for Wow

Jury Duty - Mekki Leeper for Ineffective Assistance

Only Murders In The Building - John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky for I Know Who Did It

The Other Two - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider for Cary & Brooke Go To An Aids Play

Ted Lasso - Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis for So Long, Farewell

Writing for a drama series

WINNER: Succession - Jesse Armstrong for Connor’s Wedding

Andor - Beau Willimon for One Way Out

Bad Sisters - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer for The Prick

Better Call Saul - Gordon Smith for Point And Shoot

Better Call Saul - Peter Gould for Saul Gone

The Last of Us - Craig Mazin for Long, Long Time

The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Beef - Lee Sung Jin for The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain

Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is In Trouble - Taffy Brodesser-Akner for Me-Time

Prey - Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm - Janine Nabers & Donald Glover for Stung

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Al Yankovic & Eric Appel

Writing for a variety series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Directing for a comedy series

WINNER: The Bear - Christopher Storer for Review

Barry - Bill Hader for Wow

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Amy Sherman-Palladino for Four Minutes

The Ms Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli for Don’t Touch My Hair

Ted Lasso - Declan Lowney for So Long, Farewell

Wednesday - Tim Burton for Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe

Directing for a drama series

WINNER: Succession - Mark Mylod for Connor’s Wedding

Andor - Benjamin Caron for Rix Road

Bad Sisters - Dearbhla Walsh for The Prick

The Last of Us - Peter Hoar for Long, Long Time

Succession - Andrij Parekh for America Decides

Succession - Lorene Scafaria for Living+

The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

WINNER: Beef - Lee Sung Jin for Figures of Light

Beef - Jake Schreier for The Great Fabricator

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Carl Franklin for Bad Meat

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Paris Barclay for Silenced

Fleishman Is In Trouble - Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton for Me-Time

Prey - Dan Trachtenberg

