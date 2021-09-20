Emmy Awards 2021: The red carpet looks in pictures

The Emmy Awards red carpet

The brightest stars in television gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Many nominees were back on the red carpet in person after last year's event saw most dial in virtually.

While several of the A-list nominees are at the ceremony in LA, some of the British talent are appearing from London.

Here's a round-up of the most eye-catching suits and dresses.

Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell, also nominated for her performance in The Crown, was one of the British nominees who attended the Emmys' London base.

The actress and director, who recently won a best original screenplay Oscar for Promising Young Woman, is nominated for her portrayal of the Duchess of Cornwall.

The stars of RuPaul's Drag Race

The stars of RuPaul's Drag Race, including RuPaul himself (second left), are competing for outstanding reality competition series.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas, who is nominated for best comedy actor for his performance in The Kominskey Method, walked the red carpet with his wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson is nominated for both lead comedy actor and supporting comedy actor - for Kenan and Saturday Night Live respectively.

Cedric The Entertainer

Comedian and actor Cedric The Entertainer is hosting the ceremony.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco, well known for starring in The Big Bang Theory, is nominated for best comedy actress for her performance in The Flight Attendant.

Cynthia Erivo

British actress Cynthia Erivo, who played Aretha Franklin in the series Genius: Aretha, is nominated for best lead actress in a limited series.

Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular role in Ted Lasso, is nominated for best comedy actor.

Kate Winslet

Mare of Easttown star Kate Winslet is nominated for best drama actress.

Josh O'Connor

The Crown star Josh O'Connor is nominated for best lead actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Prince Charles.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson, nominated for best supporting drama actress for playing Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, attended the ceremony's London hub on The Strand.

Emma Corrin

British actress Emma Corrin, meanwhile, is nominated for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the Netflix series.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter is nominated for lead drama actor for his performance in Pose, which is also recognised in the best drama series category.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman is once again nominated for playing the Queen in The Crown, and attended the Emmys from London.