Emmy Awards 2021: The key nominations in full
The nominations for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced in LA.
Here's a rundown of shows and stars in the running for awards on the big night in September.
Outstanding comedy series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding drama series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding limited series
I May Destroy You
Mare Of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Lead actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
William H Macy - Shameless
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson - Kenan
Lead actress in a comedy series
Aidy Bryant - Shrill
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney - Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Jean Smart - Hacks
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser - The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Rosie Perez - The Flight Attendant
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K Brown - This Is Us
Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor - The Crown
Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton
Billy Porter - Pose
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Lead actress in a drama series
Uzo Aduba - Treatment
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez - Pose
Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country
Supporting actor in a drama series
Tobias Menzies - The Crown
O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid's Tale
Max Minghella - The Handmaid's Tale
Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale
Michael K Williams - Lovecraft Country
Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
John Lithgow - Perry Mason
Chris Sullivan - This Is Us
Supporting actress in a drama series
Gillian Anderson - The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Emerald Fennell - The Crown
Madeleine Brewer - The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country
Lead actor in a limited series or movie
Paul Bettany - WandaVision
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr - Hamilton
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet - Mare Of Easttown
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
Thomas Brodie-Sangster - The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs - Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff - Hamilton
Evan Peters - Mare Of Easttown
Anthony Ramos - Hamilton
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
Renee Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision
Moses Ingram - The Queen's Gambit
Julianne Nicholson - Mare Of Easttown
Jean Smart - Mare Of Easttown
Outstanding reality competition series
Nailed It!
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding variety talk series
Conan
Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding variety sketch series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding television movie
Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvia's Love
Uncle Frank
Writing for a comedy series
Steve Yockey - The Flight Attendant
Meredith Scardino - Girls5eva
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Stansky - Hacks
Maya Erskine - Pen15
Jason Sudeikis (teleplay); Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly (story) - Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again)
Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence (teleplay and story); Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly (story) - Ted Lasso (Pilot)
Writing for a drama series
Rebecca Sonnenshine - The Boys
Peter Morgan - The Crown
Yahlin Chang - The Handmaid's Tale
Misha Green (teleplay) - Lovecraft Country
Dave Filoni - The Mandalorian (Chapter 13: The Jedi)
Jon Favreau - The Mandalorian (Chapter 16: The Rescue)
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady - Pose (The Finale)
Writing for a limited series, movie or drama
Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
Brad Ingelsby - Mare Of Easttown
Scott Frank - The Queen's Gambit
Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron - Wandavision (All-New Halloween Spooktacular)
Jac Schaeffer - WandaVision (Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience)
Laura Donney - WandaVision (Previously On)
Director for a comedy series
James Burrows - B Positive (Pilot)
Susanna Fogel - The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency)
Lucia Aniello - Hacks (Pilot)
James Widdoes - Mom (Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak)
Zach Braff - Ted Lasso (Biscuits)
MJ Delaney - Ted Lasso (The Hope That Kills You)
Directing for a drama series
Julie Anne Robinson - Bridgerton (Diamond Of The First Water)
Benjamin Caron - The Crown (Fairytale)
Jessica Hobbs - The Crown (War)
Liz Garbus - The Handmaid's Tale (The Wilderness)
Jon Favreau - The Mandalorian (Chapter 9: The Marshal)
Steven Canals - Pose (Series Finale)
Directing for a limited series
Thomas Kail - Hamilton
Michaela Coel and Sam Miller - I May Destroy You (Ego Death)
Sam Miller - I May Destroy You (Eyes, Eyes, Eyes, Eyes)
Craig Zobel - Mare Of Easttown
Barry Jenkins - The Underground Railroad
Matt Shakman - WandaVision
