Emmy Awards 2021: The key nominations in full

The nominations for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced in LA.

Here's a rundown of shows and stars in the running for awards on the big night in September.

Outstanding comedy series

Marsai Martin plays Diane Johnson on the ABC sitcom Black-ish

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding drama series

Olivia Colman as The Queen in The Crown

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding limited series

Michaela Coel wrote, produced, co-directed and stars in I May Destroy You

I May Destroy You

Mare Of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit

Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

William H Macy - Shameless

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson - Kenan

Lead actress in a comedy series

Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant

Aidy Bryant - Shrill

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney - Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

Jean Smart - Hacks

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser - The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Rosie Perez - The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K Brown - This Is Us

Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Regé-Jean Page - Bridgerton

Billy Porter - Pose

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Lead actress in a drama series

Uzo Aduba - Treatment

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez - Pose

Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

O-T Fagbenle - The Handmaid's Tale

Max Minghella - The Handmaid's Tale

Bradley Whitford - The Handmaid's Tale

Michael K Williams - Lovecraft Country

Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian

John Lithgow - Perry Mason

Chris Sullivan - This Is Us

Supporting actress in a drama series

Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Emerald Fennell - The Crown

Madeleine Brewer - The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis - Lovecraft Country

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Paul Bettany - WandaVision

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr - Hamilton

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet - Mare Of Easttown

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster - The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs - Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff - Hamilton

Evan Peters - Mare Of Easttown

Anthony Ramos - Hamilton

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Renee Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision

Moses Ingram - The Queen's Gambit

Julianne Nicholson - Mare Of Easttown

Jean Smart - Mare Of Easttown

Outstanding reality competition series

Nailed It!

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding variety talk series

Conan

Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding variety sketch series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding television movie

Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvia's Love

Uncle Frank

Writing for a comedy series

Steve Yockey - The Flight Attendant

Meredith Scardino - Girls5eva

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Stansky - Hacks

Maya Erskine - Pen15

Jason Sudeikis (teleplay); Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly (story) - Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again)

Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence (teleplay and story); Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly (story) - Ted Lasso (Pilot)

Writing for a drama series

Rebecca Sonnenshine - The Boys

Peter Morgan - The Crown

Yahlin Chang - The Handmaid's Tale

Misha Green (teleplay) - Lovecraft Country

Dave Filoni - The Mandalorian (Chapter 13: The Jedi)

Jon Favreau - The Mandalorian (Chapter 16: The Rescue)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady - Pose (The Finale)

Writing for a limited series, movie or drama

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You

Brad Ingelsby - Mare Of Easttown

Scott Frank - The Queen's Gambit

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron - Wandavision (All-New Halloween Spooktacular)

Jac Schaeffer - WandaVision (Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience)

Laura Donney - WandaVision (Previously On)

Director for a comedy series

James Burrows - B Positive (Pilot)

Susanna Fogel - The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency)

Lucia Aniello - Hacks (Pilot)

James Widdoes - Mom (Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak)

Zach Braff - Ted Lasso (Biscuits)

MJ Delaney - Ted Lasso (The Hope That Kills You)

Directing for a drama series

Julie Anne Robinson - Bridgerton (Diamond Of The First Water)

Benjamin Caron - The Crown (Fairytale)

Jessica Hobbs - The Crown (War)

Liz Garbus - The Handmaid's Tale (The Wilderness)

Jon Favreau - The Mandalorian (Chapter 9: The Marshal)

Steven Canals - Pose (Series Finale)

Directing for a limited series

Thomas Kail - Hamilton

Michaela Coel and Sam Miller - I May Destroy You (Ego Death)

Sam Miller - I May Destroy You (Eyes, Eyes, Eyes, Eyes)

Craig Zobel - Mare Of Easttown

Barry Jenkins - The Underground Railroad

Matt Shakman - WandaVision

