Emmy Awards 2021: The Crown, The Mandalorian Lead Nominations

The nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, 13 July. This year's ceremony is scheduled to take place on 19 September while the Creative Arts Emmys will take place a day before.

They were announced by Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who made history last year as the first father-daughter Emmy winners in Academy history. The Emmy Awards 2021 will be hosted by comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

This year's nominations were led by The Crown and The Mandalorian with 24 nominations each, closely followed by WandaVision with 23 categories. In terms of streaming services, HBO Max led the list with 130 nominations and Netflix was a close second with 129.

Here's a list of nominations in the key categories:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Reg e -Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

