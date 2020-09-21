Emmy Awards 2020: Seven highlights from the ceremony

Kimmel announced many of the winners as the nominees stayed at home

If there's one word that makes everyone groan and roll their eyes these days, it's "virtual".

Generally, it appears in front of activities which used to be fun. Virtual pub quizzes, virtual film festivals, virtual stag and hen parties and virtual concerts all became the norm during lockdown.

The latest awards ceremony to go "virtual" amid ongoing lockdown restrictions was Sunday night's Emmys, which saw Watchmen, Succession and Schitt's Creek win big.

But the ceremony was actually a lot more successful than many expected.

"The Emmys themselves are not eligible to actually win an Emmy, but the Herulean task of pulling this off the way they have would deserve one," said Deadline's Pete Hammond..

Here are seven highlights from this year's digital Primetime Emmys.

1. Viewers were treated to (half) a Friends reunion

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox will always be there for us! The #Friends' stars made a surprise appearance at tonight's #Emmys. 👏👏👏 (📷: Courtesy Academy of Television Arts & Sciences | ABC Entertainment) https://t.co/FeckWBXper pic.twitter.com/1m1OBhaCBx — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 21, 2020

For best actress nominee Jennifer Aniston, the Emmys were the perfect opportunity to invite some Friends round.

While Aniston chatted with Kimmel during a relaxed moment half-way through the show, a familiar figure wandered into shot.

"Oh! Courtney's there?" asked Kimmel after spotting Courtney Cox, who played Rachel's roommate Monica for a decade on the comedy series.

"Of course I'm here, we live together!" replied Cox. "Yeah, we've been roommates since 1994 Jimmy, hello?" added Aniston.

And then, as if it couldn't get any better, Phoebe made an appearance to complete the triptych, and the internet promptly went into meltdown.

"Lisa Kudrow, you live there too?!" asked Kimmel in a state of disbelief. "Uhh... yeah? Where else would I live?" the star replied.

Sadly the boys were nowhere to be seen but you've got to take what you can get in 2020 and half a Friends reunion is better than no Friends reunion.

2. Jimmy Kimmel struck the perfect tone

Overall, Kimmel did a great job of keeping everyone entertained while still acknowledging the bizarre nature of this year's ceremony.

The empty chairs in the eerily-quiet Staples Centre in Los Angeles were filled with cardboard cut-outs of celebrities, to make up for the lack of an audience.

Footage of previous Emmy audiences laughing and cheering was cut between Kimmel's jokes in an attempt to give the show some atmosphere, which worked surprisingly well.

Here are some of the talk show host's best lines from the opening monologue:

"Hello and welcome to the pand-Emmys!"

"No-one is in the audience, I'm up here all alone. Just like prom night."

"The big question I guess we should answer, is why would you have an awards show in the middle of a pandemic? 'Why' is a question I've been asked a lot this week. But you know what else seems frivolous and unnecessary? Doing it every other year."

"The network censors have decided that every time I say the words Schitt's Creek, we're required to put the spelling on the screen [he wasn't joking about this]. You know, just in case you're wondering why network television is almost dead."

"Watchmen is a superhero show but it also feels very realistic. Except for the part where anyone in Oklahoma is wearing a mask."

"Congratulations are in order for a young Emmy upstart named Quibi, which has 10 nominations this year, including dumbest thing to ever cost a billion dollars."

"We have live feeds to and from more than 100 locations from around the world. You know how hard it is to get your parents to Facetime? Multiply that by a lot."

3. Zendaya was euphoric about her win

More #Emmys history tonight! At 24, @Zendaya is the youngest person to win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series! pic.twitter.com/AVUzIqyckH — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020

Zendaya made history with a surprise win for best drama actress, becoming the youngest ever winner in that category.

The 24-year-old, a former Disney Channel star, triumphed for her portrayal of drug addict Rue in HBO's dark high school drama.

The actress and her family's ecstatic reaction to her win provided one of the most gif-able moments of the night.

Euphoria tackles complex issues including drugs, sex, identity and trauma, and is hugely popular with young audiences.

"I know this feels like a weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say there is hope in the young people out there," Zendaya said.

"I know our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people, and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you."

4. Dan Levy's excitement was adorable

