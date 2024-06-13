Emmitt Smith said Mavericks being in the NBA Finals makes up for Cowboys title drought

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith was in the house at the American American Center Wednesday night, sitting courtside and cheering on the Dallas Mavericks in the Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics for one reason only.

An excited Smith is “all in” for the home team.

“This is, this is, this is Dallas, right? This is the city,” Smith said. ”This is the championship. you got to get these rings in.”

Smith, still frustrated about the Cowboys 28-year drought since their last Super Bowl title in 1996, said the Mavs and Rangers of making up for his team’s futility.

“After more than 20 years? Hell, yeah,” said Smith, whose Hall of Fame career, which included him becoming the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, was the foundation of the Cowboys three Super Bowl titles.

“This makes up for a lot of things. Between them and the Rangers, we got something to cheer for.”

The Mavericks run to the finals comes a few months after the Texas Rangers won the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

Smith wasn’t the only members of the Cowboys in the house. Running back Ezekiel Elliott watched Game 3 from a suite.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Mavericks superfan Patrick Mahomes tried to give the home team some of his Super Bowl magic as he attended minicamp Wednesday morning and made the trip to Dallas to sit courtside with his wife Brittany Mahomes.

Former Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels also sat next to Smith.