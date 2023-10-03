Emmett man dies in head-on collision with commercial vehicle on Idaho 16 in Gem County

A 36-year-old Emmett man died Tuesday morning along Idaho Highway 16 in Gem County when his Jeep veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a commercial vehicle.

The head-on crash occurred south of Emmett at mile marker 106 at about 10:45 a.m., Idaho State Police said in a news release. The wreck remains under investigation, state police said.

The Emmett man was driving south on Idaho 16 when his 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the center line and hit a northbound Kenworth commercial vehicle driven by a 53-year-old Melba man, the release said. The Kenworth driver was wearing a seat belt but the driver of the Jeep was not, police said.

The Jeep driver died at the scene, according to Idaho State Police, and the driver of the commercial vehicle was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The collision blocked both the northbound and southbound lanes of Idaho 16 for roughly 5 hours, reopening at around 3:45 p.m., police said.