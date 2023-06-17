Dodgers' no-hit bid broken up in 7th against Giants

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmet Sheehan of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched six innings of no-hit ball in his major league debut against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, and reliever Brusdar Graterol gave up a leadoff single to Thairo Estrada in the seventh.

Sheehan walked two and struck out three. The 23-year-old right-hander threw 51 of 89 pitches for strikes, with his fastball averaging 95.6 mph.

Sheehan got his first strikeout in the second, when Mike Yastrzemski went down swinging on a 95.5 mph sinker.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sheehan allowed his first baserunner when Michael Conforto walked leading off the second.

Sheehan, in his third season with the Dodgers organization, was called up directly from Double-A.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press