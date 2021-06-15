Emmerdale's Tracy Metcalfe breaks down as post-natal depression story continues

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's Tracy Metcalfe will break down in scenes to air next week as she continues to struggle with post-natal depression following the birth of her and Nate Robinson's daughter, Frankie.

In upcoming episodes, Nate (Jurell Carter) will break the news to Tracy (Amy Walsh) that the farm might have to be closed down if an infection has spread and that she may need to return to work for a while in order to boost the couple's finances.

Tracy tries to stay calm and agrees to go back to work, hiding her panic over the thought of leaving baby Frankie.

That evening Nate books Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) in to take care of Frankie while Tracy is back at work and Tracy tries to be positive about the news, but it's clear that she's struggling with the idea of being apart from Frankie and leaving her in somebody else's care.

The next day, Tracy's anxiety about leaving Frankie gets even stronger when Nate breaks the news to her that Lydia has fallen ill and so Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) will be taking over childcare duties.

Emotional Tracy opens up to Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) about how difficult she's found it to leave Frankie and so Pollard suggests that she finish early for the day, causing Tracy to rush off home as quickly as she can.

Just as Tracy is arriving at Tug Ghyll, Faith feels an uncontrollable stab of pain and drops Frankie's dummy on the floor. Tracy witnesses this and struggles to contain her anger at the fact that Faith was going to return the dirty dummy to Frankie.

Faith feels awkward and leaves, as Tracy shows no signs of forgiveness.

Nate arrives home to find Tracy upset and worries when she announces that she cannot go back to work again because Frankie is only safe with her.

Tracy's fears continue when nurse Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) approaches her to remind her that Frankie is due for her jabs tomorrow, and Tracy is left uncomfortable when Wendy touches her baby with unwashed hands.

Tracy rushes Frankie home but is distraught when she accidentally scratches her baby while trying to wipe the germs off her face.

Feeling helpless, Tracy breaks down in sad scenes. Will anyone realise just how much she's struggling?

Emmerdale is working with the Association for Post Natal Illness on Tracy's story, with soap boss Kate Brooks saying: "It will be hard to watch at times but ultimately it's a story about love and hope and we hope it offers comfort to those going through a similar experience."

Emmerdale airs these scenes in the week commencing Monday, June 21 on ITV and the ITV Hub.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). You can also contact the Association for Post-Natal Illness.

Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov.



