Emmerdale's Tom King to face an awkward family reunion in return plot

Tom King will face an awkward family reunion following his return to Emmerdale.

The nephew of Jimmy King has returned to the village after over a decade away, with the vet set to strike up a relationship with old flame Belle Dingle.

In scenes that air next week, Belle is reticent to reveal who she is seeing after Nicola deduces that she has a new love interest, wanting to keep the secret for at least a while longer.

ITV

Belle later meets with Tom at The Hide, and implores him to reach out to his family, as he hasn’t spoken to either Jimmy or Nicola since his return to the village.

He follows her advice, meeting with his uncle and step-aunt at the café the following day, but the reunion doesn’t go well. It becomes clear that Tom still harbours some unresolved grief over the death of his father, Carl…

Tom's previous stint in the village involved a targeted campaign against Chas, whom he blamed for his father's death, which will be revisited in Tom’s new arc on the soap.

ITV

James Chase, the third actor to play Tom, recently teased the new developments that fans can expect in the coming weeks.

"Part of the darkness of that time in Tom's life definitely affected Chas. He was awful to her, he really was," he said. "We are definitely going into that again – more in the sense of Tom feeling that he's turned over a new leaf.

"He was very young and full of emotion when he was dealing with these issues. I don't think he really knew how to deal with them," he continued.

"He's definitely going down the route of trying to build those bridges up that he burned. With Chas, he will try to apologise to her and build that friendship again."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

