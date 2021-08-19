Emmerdale's Susan Cookson opens up on Wendy's terror in new storyline

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale star Susan Cookson has delved into her character Wendy Posner's upcoming storyline involving an abusive ex-husband.



The actress says Wendy is filled "with absolute horror" at the sight of her ex Russ, played by Rob Jarvis.

"She is filled with absolute horror and dread to see this man after so many years. Their marriage didn't end well. He was trouble then. The fact he's found her can only mean one thing – more trouble," Cookson told Digital Spy and other media.

Photo credit: ITV

She also gave viewers a taste of what they should be expecting from the new character.

"He's terrifying really. She has obviously gone to great lengths to get away from him. He tracked her down via social media. She has carved out a nice life and she genuinely cares for Victoria and Harry," Cookson explained.

"Russ is really going to throw a spanner in the works. You wouldn't want someone like that near a very young child. It's a real worry for her as she knows what he is capable of."

Photo credit: ITV

Cookson then detailed how Wendy felt during her abusive marriage to Russ.

"She is completely intimidated by him. When they were married, she had to know her place and keep quiet. He held the purse strings and he was in control."

Wendy met Russ at university when she "was naïve and it was all very exciting for her", saying that he showered her with attention and they stayed together "through thick and thin", eventually having Lee and Luke together.

"Wendy is not weak and she does know her own mind but she was young and was influenced into this lifestyle. But she has a moral compass and eventually escaped," Cookson said of her character.

Photo credit: ITV

Russ seems to be after money, for which he will threaten his ex-wife.

"At the early stages, he wants that money back and he feels entitled to it. There's something much more serious going on and it's horrendous to know the kind of crime he is now involved in. It's way ramped up from when she knew him. The minimum he needs is the £50,000 that was left in the will."

Emmerdale airs these scenes in the week commencing Monday, August 23 on ITV.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk) can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.

