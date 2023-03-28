Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk to receive shock after her ex-husband visits

Emmerdale spoilers follow.



Rhona Goskirk is set to receive a big shock on Emmerdale this week, that is certain to tug at the heartstrings.

Rhona and Marlon have had a traumatic few years on the show, as after their sweet proposal to each other last year, Marlon suffered a terrible stroke.

The couple made it through the challenging time, but are now faced with an ex-lover who could throw them back into turmoil.

In an upcoming episode, Marlon rushes to meet Rhona for lunch. However, their date is interrupted by the shocking arrival of Rhona’s ex-husband Gus.

Rhona is taken aback by his surprise return, but says she’ll catch-up with Gus the next day. It soon becomes clear that Gus has sought her out for a specific reason.

The next day, Rhona heads over to have an awkward conversation with Gus, which soon becomes worse than she could ever imagine as he makes a revelation that leaves her stunned.

Gus tells an uncomfortable Rhona that he wants to use one of the frozen embryos they still have stored, which Rhona thought had been destroyed.

Rhona is shocked by Gus’ request to use the frozen embryos and horrified to learn what he’s been doing behind her back, including keeping the information that there are still embryos left from her.

She learns that he has not only been in touch with the clinic they visited together, but he has been acting on her behalf and pretending he had her consent.

Rhona is now left in a difficult situation and feels as though she has been given an impossible choice. Will she let Gus have the embryos? Will she keep them for herself?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

