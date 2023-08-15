Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk reaches breaking point

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Rhona Goskirk will reach a breaking point with Mary, Paddy and Marlon in new Emmerdale episodes.

On top of her responsibilities at the surgery, Rhona will deal with some fraught moments with Marlon's ongoing recovery from his stroke.

In upcoming scenes, Rhona tries to be supportive of her husband Marlon as he starts to drive again but she wants to ensure he's safe behind the wheel.

Rhona will also grow concerned when her mum Mary becomes very secretive about her love life. In reality, she's been lying about dating again because she's not ready.

Paddy stumbles upon Mary crying alone in the field. After listening to what Mary is going through, Paddy realises he's late to meet Marlon.

The two friends clash over Paddy missing his appointment, leaving them on the outs. Rhona starts to feel the stress of supporting everyone without having time to care for herself.

Rhona finally has enough and tells her three loved ones that they'll need to figure things out for themselves — challenging them to a 'facing fears day' tomorrow.

When it comes time for 'facing fear day', Rhona leads the pack to ensure her loved ones can put their recent trauma behind them for good.

She unveils an ambitious plan for a full day of events, leaving her family nervous but hopeful of being able to conquer their fears.

Viewers can expect more dramatic moments for the family later in the year, as Mark Charnock has confirmed the return of Rhona's ex-husband Gus.

Gus had previously asked Rhona to be able to use their frozen embryos with his new life. While Rhona initially turned him down, there are indications Gus isn't willing to take no for an answer.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

