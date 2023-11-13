Emmerdale's Nicola King shocks Jimmy with Bernice news

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's Nicola King leaves her husband Jimmy stunned in Monday's episode (November 13) as she shares the news of Bernice Blackstock's fraudulent loan.

When Jimmy returns home to the village after a night away driving for the haulage firm, he's shocked to find that numerous belongings are missing from the house.

Last week, bailiffs called at the King family home and began seizing valuable items.

Nicola was accused of being in debt, but she soon discovered that her sister Bernice had taken out a £20,000 loan in her name.

In Monday's episode, Nicola fills in Jimmy over the troubling situation, but the revelations cause tensions between the couple.

With Bernice missing and seemingly on the run, Jimmy suggests they should report her to the police to avoid being held responsible for the debt.

Nicola is reluctant to land her own sister in trouble with the law, but Jimmy becomes frustrated by this loyal stance.

Meanwhile, Nicola and Jimmy aren't the only villagers to discover that they've been left in the lurch by Bernice.

Bernice's business partner Bob Hope finds out that she has neglected to pay the B&B's suppliers.

Elsewhere, Gabby Thomas also feels abandoned when she finds out that her mum has gone AWOL yet again.

Before long, some suspicious behaviour from Bob's daughter Cathy helps Nicola to realise that Bernice has been hiding out at Brook Cottage.

Nicola finds Bernice and blocks her attempts to flee from the village.

After being cornered, Bernice confesses the reasons behind her fraud – but after so much chaos, will anyone sympathise?

Samantha Giles, who bows out from the role of Bernice this week, recently teased: "Bernice has got carried away with wanting the B&B to be absolutely perfect and is not facing up to the reality of paying back the bills she has accrued!

"She is trapped in a fantasy of thinking that the B&B will suddenly take off and become hugely successful, making millionaires out of her and Bob.

"It started soon after they managed to buy the property. She is obsessed with making it look nice, and as the opening was such a success, she has got addicted to the buzz of 'success' and being creative with how it looks."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

