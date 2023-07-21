Emmerdale's Moira Dingle strikes a surprising deal with Caleb Miligan

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Moira Dingle has made a surprising deal with Caleb Miligan in Emmerdale.

There has been bad blood between Moira and Caleb ever since he tricked her into selling the farm to the family's nemesis, Kim Tate, as part of his plot to steal Kim's fortune.

Caleb's plot subsequently blew up in his face, making Cain and Moira innocent bystanders facing the consequences for his lies.

After his recent hospitalisation, Caleb has been determined to prove he never meant to hurt his brother – though Cain has thoroughly shut him out.

This week's episodes have seen Moira still struggling to keep hold of the farm's finances, including facing the harsh reality that she may have to fire Nate or Mackenzie.

Caleb tried to check on Moira when they ran into each other in the village in Friday's (July 21) episode, but she reminded him the farm was "drowning" thanks to his lies.

"I can fix it," Caleb promised.

Moira agreed to hear Caleb out when he proposed a solution, though before she could tell Cain, her husband suggested she fire her brother Mackenzie rather than Nate.

After talking it out, Cain went to Nate with an offer of a job-share agreement with Mackenzie. Since he had no other options, Nate reluctantly agreed to the cut in pay.

Moira later confided in Cain that Caleb had offered her money to help solve the farm's financial crisis. Cain outright rejected accepting help from Caleb, yet Moira warned him she had little choice but to accept.

At the pub, Chas tried to convince Cain to give Caleb a second chance by accepting the money – reckoning that Caleb genuinely wanted to help.

"He's messed this family up enough, already. Think I'm going to let that happen again?" Cain asked.

Moira later called Caleb to the farm to discuss his offer. With Cain glaring at them in the background, Moira told Caleb that she would accept his offer of help.

"It's a loan. Every penny gets paid back," Moira told him.

Caleb insisted there needn't be a contract because he trusted Moira, only for her to admit that she doesn't trust him so that's why they need a written agreement.

The two agreed on a loan of £75,000, with Caleb promising she'd have the money the following day. Once Moira went back to work, Cain accused Caleb of trying to trick his family again.



"You need to stop looking for traps that don't exist. It'll drive you crazy," Caleb warned him.

Is Caleb truly on the up and up with this loan?

