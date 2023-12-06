Emmerdale's Mary makes life-changing offer to daughter Rhona

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Mary Goskirk has made a life-changing offer to daughter Rhona in Emmerdale.

Recent episodes have seen Rhona struggling with her maternal feelings for ex-husband Gus's newborn baby Ivy, following the death of his wife. The situation is complicated even further because Gus had stolen Rhona's remaining embryo to conceive his newborn with his late wife.

Wednesday's (December 6) episode saw Rhona facing her complex feelings for Ivy when she visited the baby with her mum Mary.

The two women found the house in a state of disarray, so Rhona offered that they'd watch the baby while Gus got some rest.

Rhona cradled the baby as Gus slept, with Mary growing more concerned that her daughter was becoming emotionally attached to the child.

Gus eventually woke up to find Rhona cradling the child, leading him to ask them to leave and not come back. Back at the house, Rhona confided in Mary that she couldn't help the bond she felt with Ivy.

Mary urged her daughter to stay away from the child for the sake of her family, but Rhona confessed she wasn't sure she could do that.

"I know I have to stay away from her, but I'm scared that Gus is not going to be able to cope and then what? What if she needs me?" Rhona asked her mum.

Mary stunned Rhona by offering to check in on Gus and Ivy regularly to make sure they're doing well as a way to relieve some of her daughter's worries.

"You have to promise me that this was a one-off," Mary demanded. "You can never go there again."

Is Rhona prepared to make such a huge sacrifice?

