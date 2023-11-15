Emmerdale's Lydia Dingle receives a desperate plea from Samson

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

This story discusses topics including rape and sexual assault.

Lydia Dingle is set to receive a desperate plea from stepson Samson in the aftermath of Craig Reed's death on Emmerdale.

Recent scenes on the soap saw Craig – who had sexually assaulted Lydia – found dead in a field, with a whodunit mystery over who killed him.

Sam had beaten Craig up on the day of his death, going against Lydia's wishes as he took matters into his own hands. However, ultimately it was revealed that Kim Tate's horse was responsible for his death.

Lydia has recently been processing the traumatic events, and Sam was subsequently questioned by police over his apparent involvement in Craig's death.

Lydia had refused to give him a false alibi, as pressure mounted on Lydia to help her husband, though after he was released by police, he revealed the truth to her about Kim's horse.

However, Lydia was still upset that Sam went against her wishes and beat up Craig, and saw it as part of the chain of events that led to his death. As such, she announced plans to move out of the Dingle home.

In new scenes set to air on the soap, Lydia is informed that Craig's funeral is soon, and to seek closure, she makes plans to attend.

She is still living at Home Farm, and is unable to forgive Sam for his actions towards Craig prior to his death.

Samson then attempts to step in and begs his stepmother to come home – but will she agree to it?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

