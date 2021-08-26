Emmerdale's Liv decides to report Noah to the police

Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct allegations that some readers may find upsetting.

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's Liv Flaherty thought she might have been sexually assaulted in Thursday's (August 26) double bill.



In the first episode, a confused Liv (Isobel Steele) woke up covered in bruises, with no memory whatsoever of her previous night out.

After having vowed to stay away from booze, Liv had struggled with sobriety, ending up drinking a cider. That one drink led to a night of binging, resulting in her waking up the next morning after seemingly blacking out.

When her brother Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) arrived home, he explained that he'd found Liv in the doorway the previous night. The conversation prompted her to experience disturbing flashbacks, playing out to a very loud rock song.

"I shouldn't have been drinking," Liv said, before she slowly realised there was more to her night out.

Liv opened up to Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), telling her about the fragmented memories she had been having.

"I didn't want to worry Aaron but I keep getting these pictures in my head," Liv told Gabby.

She then explained she could vaguely recall a physical struggle with a man she couldn't quite picture.

"It's more like a feeling, it makes me shiver," Liv added.

Worried that something bad might have happened to her, Liv asked Gabby to play her the voice messages she had left her on the night. As they listened to the last one, Liv seemed to remember the face of her alleged assailant: Noah Dingle (Jack Downham).

In the second episode, Gabby was uneasy at Liv's account of the night.

"This wouldn't be the first time," she told Liv.

Gabby is upset due to her own run-ins with Noah at Home Farm. He, in fact, had followed her after a night out and accused her of leading him on.

"We're gonna get you through this," Gabby reassured Liv.

However, she is still confused about what happened. She explained to Gabby that the Noah she knew wouldn't be the kind of man forcing himself on a drunk woman.

While Liv was still weighing her options, Aaron walked in on her and Gabby. Furious about the possibility that Noah had assaulted his sister, he stormed off to confront him. Noah vehemently denied having done anything wrong.

"All I wanted was to get Liv home," he swore.

After Aaron, Gabby and Liv had left, Charity (Emma Atkins) confronted her son about the previous night, asking him why he didn't call her for help.

"I suppose I just wanted to forget how Liv was, so aggressive," Noah said.

He then showed his mum the bruises she allegedly caused him.

Once home, Aaron tried to convince Liv to report Noah to the police.

"You have the right to know," he told his sister. "Let the police take it from there."

As Liv is still hesitant, Aaron advised her not to shower yet and put her clothes in a bag should she decide to go to the police.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

