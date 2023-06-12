Emmerdale's Lisa Riley celebrates big relationship milestone

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has shared some happy news with fans, as she revealed that she and her long-term partner Al have reached a new milestone in their relationship.

The actress, who plays Mandy Dingle in the soap, shared a smiling selfie of herself and Al on Instagram, announcing that the couple are celebrating being together for almost a decade.

"HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BUBS", she wrote. "wow Mr Al….it's nine years today hey??? We must being doing something right!!! love you…..thanks for the laughter".



The pair received plenty of congratulatory comments from Lisa's followers, as well as compliments on the "beautiful" photo.

Lisa and musician Al first met at a Strictly Come Dancing tour event in 2014 and the couple got engaged in 2018, although Lisa revealed last year that the couple actually don't plan to get married anymore and that they "don't want to change anything".

The couple have kept their relationship relatively private since getting together, with Lisa only occasionally sharing a few snaps of them together.

Earlier this year, Lisa spoke to Kate Thornton about her relationship on her podcast White Wine Question Time, saying that Al's relaxed attitude to life is exactly what she needs to ground her.

"I'm, you know, a Catherine wheel, and that's what works and that's what I needed," she said, adding that before meeting Al she had questioned whether there would ever "be a person out there for me" after being mistrustful of many men's intentions.

Lisa's Emmerdale character, Mandy, recently experienced a big romantic milestone of her own, as she reunited with her former husband Paddy Dingle with a romantic, rain-soaked kiss after a series of misunderstandings.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

