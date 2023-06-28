Emmerdale's Liam and Wendy defy Victoria in affair storyline

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's Liam Cavanagh and Wendy Posner are hoping to continue their secret trysts despite Victoria Sugden's advice.



After catching out Liam and Wendy over their affair, Victoria tried to intervene to stop it.

Next week, Victoria thinks the affair is over after her warnings. However, a meeting of lovers Liam and Wendy reveals they're furtively excited to continue their affair, hoping that Victoria won't realise what's going on.

Wendy hopes their fun can continue – but will Bob find out about the betrayal?

ITV

ITV

Victoria discovered Wendy and Liam's secret relationship last week after an impromptu visit to Liam's house. Victoria arrived to tell Liam that his ex Bernice still has feelings for him — information she was falsely given by Bob Hope.

However, when Victoria arrives, she sees a disheveled looking Liam and Wendy's handbag on the sofa (a new gift from Bob).

A suspicious Victoria later confronts Wendy about the affair, who asks Victoria to keep the relationship a secret.

ITV

Wendy and Liam first hooked up in late May after their secret trip to a murder mystery convention. The two shared a night of passion in the doctor's surgery after a few too many drinks.

Wendy, overwrought with guilt for having cheated on partner Bob Hope, vowed it was a one-off. But the spark between them proved too much, with Wendy finding herself back in Liam's arms not long after.

Meanwhile, Wendy's partner Bob also has had his head turned. He's been growing ever closer to Bernice Blackstock, though nothing has happened between Bob and Bernice (as of yet).

As for Liam, he's fairly newly-single following his split from his wife Leyla at the end of last year.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

