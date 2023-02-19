Emmerdale's Joe-Warren Plant on real-life friendships with rival soap stars

Emmerdale's Joe-Warren Plant may be rivals with fellow soap stars in the annual awards ceremonies, but off-screen friendships blossom, so much so that he spends his free time with a number of Hollyoaks' cast.

"I play football with a few of the lads from Hollyoaks," Plant revealed to Inside Soap, with I'm a Celebrity's Owen Warner (Romeo Nightingale), Billy Price (Sid Sumner, who recently exited the soap) and Jacob Roberts (Damon Kinsella) being his team mates.

"We always tend to play on the same team, [but] I think if it was Emmerdale versus Hollyoaks then there would be a lot of rivalry – luckily we're partnered up together. The soaps are pitted against each other a lot, so it's nice to be able to team up every now and again."

Thankfully, his football skills seem to have improved since he first started on the soap almost 13 years ago aged 8, with Plant recalling a moment when he accidentally injured one of his co-stars.

"There was one day when I was filming with Andrew Langtree (Justin Gallagher) and Roxy Shahidi (Leyla Cavanagh) where we had to play football. I forgot what I was supposed to be doing and kicked the ball straight into Roxy's face!"

As for whether he'd be tempted to switch soaps like his former on-screen mum Natalie Anderson did joining Hollyoaks for a while, Plant is adamant that Emmerdale is where his heart lies.

"It's hard to see myself in anything else. The fact I still look forward to going to work speaks volumes. I don't know if anything could top it."

Plant has no plans to leave the soap either, revealing his hopes for another decade in the Dales and how he'd like Jacob to be more involved with the villagers.

"If Jacob continues his studies, he could be the village's GP. I'd like to explore that because he could talk to the other characters and play a part in lots of other storylines. Jacob's an incredibly smart person, but sometimes we don't see that side of him. I hope in 10 years Jacob will have a good job behind him, be fairly settled – and not have followed in David's footsteps!"

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

