Emmerdale's Jai to keep a secret after Rishi's death

Emmerdale's Jai Sharma vows to keep quiet about his paternity discovery in next week's episodes.

As the Sharma family continue to grieve following the sudden death of Rishi, an emotional Jai decides that it's best to avoid rocking the boat by sharing the full truth about his adoption.

On the day that Rishi died, he reluctantly shared that his younger brother Amit is Jai's biological father. Rishi adopted Jai after he was born, stepping in to take responsibility on his sibling's behalf.

This means that Jai and show newcomer Suni are half-brothers rather than cousins, but Suni is currently unaware of this.

Next week, Jai informs Suni that he no longer cares about the adoption and will always view Rishi as his real dad. He doesn't elaborate further, so Suni remains oblivious to the family secret.

Jai then tells his wife Laurel that he plans to keep the truth about his biological dad between them.

However, Suni soon becomes confused when he urges Jai to phone Amit about the funeral arrangements and Jai snaps in response. Is this an early sign that Jai can't cope with the burden of the secret?

In other scenes next week, Jai and Laurel face the tough task of telling Archie and Dotty about Rishi's death. As Jai struggles, he ends up snapping at Archie.

Suni, meanwhile, continues to feel guilty for being out of the house when Rishi died.

When Tom King arrives and hands over a USB full of Rishi's photos, the Sharma family gather to view them and share memories. Will this bring everyone together?

