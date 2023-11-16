Emmerdale's Gemma Oaten rushed to hospital after 'really bad accident'

(Getty Images)

Former Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten has revealed that she is recovering after suffering a nasty fall while walking her dog on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old actress, who played Rachel Breckle from 2011 to 2015 in the long-running ITV soap, took to Intagram on Thursday to tell her 28.2k followers how she had she fractured her elbow after "chipping the bone".

Uploading a slew of images to the picture sharing app, one she her badly bruised arm followed by a mirror selfie of her posing in front of a mirror while sporting a sling.

Writing in the accompanying caption, she said: "I fell. Literally. Really badly on the walk home with Ruby on Wednesday night."

Gemma Oaten revealed her badly bruised arm (Instagram)

Due to prior commitments however and not wanting to let people down, she said she "powered through" the evening before seeking medical assistance.

A visit to A&E the following day revealed she had "some nice little chips of bone off my elbow" resulting in her needing "a glamorous sling and a heap of painkillers".

Gemma Oaten posed in front of a mirror with a sling on her arm in one shot (Instagram)

She went on to thank the doctors and nurses who looked after her, saying: "A huge thanks to my local #nhs GP Fulham medical centre and Chelsea and Westminster hospital for helping me today."

Oaten's medical woes didn't end there as her beloved pooch Ruby also needed to undergo tests after suffering a seizure.

Her concerned followers were quick to offer their get well wishes in the comments section.

"Sending all the healing powers to you and Ruby darling," wrote one person, followed by a red love heart emoji.

"Big hugs for you and Ruby," wrote another.